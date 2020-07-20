﻿
Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home as construction begins on new house

Mark and Michelle are already planning to build their new home nearby

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's Essex home as construction begins on new house

Chloe Best
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been enjoying the opportunity to spend more time at home together than ever before during the coronavirus lockdown, after years of being in a long-distance marriage due to their respective careers. The Our Girl star and her husband have both given an insight into how they are spending their time together at home, which has a huge garden, gym, six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

However, they don't intend to stay there long-term; the couple has bought a £1.3million farmhouse in Essex which they have demolished to build their new dream home in its place. Keep reading to see more of their current home…

Michelle also showcased the couple's kitchen during a Heart FM appearance. It's decorated with white walls and ceilings, cream marble worktops and oak wood cabinets.

Mark and Michelle's garden looked like the perfect spot for the couple to relax during the lockdown, with the Our Girl actress surprising fans by showing how she was spending her time – doing a jigsaw puzzle while relaxing on a rattan sun lounger on the lawn.

Michelle and Mark are lucky to have a huge garden with beautiful country views, and a Koi Carp pond complete with a miniature wooden bridge over the top.

Mark has still been working from home during the lockdown and shared a photo as he broadcast on his Heart FM radio show from his own makeshift studio. The former TOWIE star sat on a grey velvet chair at a slim desk with mirrored drawers, with their pet dog sat on his lap.

We got a glimpse inside Mark and Michelle's living room when he made an appearance on Loose Women. Mark sat on the sofa for his interview, revealing the chic cream colour palette they have adopted throughout the entire room. They have a cream three-seater sofa topped with tonal patterned cushions, while the walls are painted in a similar colour.

Michelle made a TV appearance from her glamorous bedroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a white, grey and metallic colour palette throughout. The décor is super-luxurious, with a huge upholstered headboard on the bed that almost touches the ceiling, mirrored bedside tables and drawers, and a jewelled light fitting above the bed.

The couple has a fully-equipped home gym where they can maintain their fitness routine without ever leaving the house. The space is fitted with cardio and weights equipment, including a squat rack, treadmill and free weights.

The actress gave a look at the couple's gravel driveway after receiving a delivery of her new Very collection. The exterior of their house is painted white with dark window frames and black tiles around the front door.

The couple have a wooden front door with glass panelling on the side, where they have positioned a silver lantern in the hallway.

Showing they’re just like any regular couple, Mark and Michelle enjoy the occasional takeaway in front of the television. Their living room has a cream colour palette, with a glass coffee table topped with candles, a vase of fresh flowers, and framed photos on display.

Mark and Michelle have lots of mirrored furniture in their home, including this console table that has been topped with glass candle holders and mirrored photo frames.

The entrance to the couple’s home has pale wooden flooring, with lanterns adding a decorative touch.

Michelle decorated the hallway for Christmas with a large Christmas tree and garland up the staircase, creating an impressive entrance to their home.

The kitchen is fitted with wooden cabinets, a wine fridge, and appears to have a central island unit for extra cooking and dining space.

Michelle’s outfit selfies have offered fans a glimpse inside her bedroom, which has a similar muted colour scheme to the rest of the house, with floor-to-ceiling curtains, cream carpets and bedding. A television is mounted on the wall opposite the bed, and it appears they let their pet dogs sleep in with them too.

The bathroom offers plenty of space for beauty-lover Michelle to stash all of her essentials, with a built-in shelf next to the bath, and an additional shelving unit opposite. The room has been fitted with a white suite, including a free-standing bathtub.

Another bathroom has a grey colour scheme, with charcoal tiles inside the shower cubicle, and a chrome towel rail fitted on the wall.

