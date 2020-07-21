Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home hits the market for £5.3million – peek inside

The lavish Beverly Hills mansion where Britney Spears used to live has gone up for sale for £5.3million ($6.8million), eight years after she moved out. The Baby One More Time singer lived in the property from 2007 until 2012, following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline.
According to Homes.com, the Mediterranean-style home spans 7,500-square-foot and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and is set within sprawling grounds that offered her plenty of privacy from the paparazzi. Featuring a chef's kitchen, home theatre and even a maid's quarters, the mansion is definitely fit for a celebrity! Keep reading to see more…