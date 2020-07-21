﻿
Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills home hits the market for £5.3million – peek inside

The Toxic singer lived at the property for five years

Chloe Best
The lavish Beverly Hills mansion where Britney Spears used to live has gone up for sale for £5.3million ($6.8million), eight years after she moved out. The Baby One More Time singer lived in the property from 2007 until 2012, following her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Federline.

According to Homes.com, the Mediterranean-style home spans 7,500-square-foot and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and is set within sprawling grounds that offered her plenty of privacy from the paparazzi. Featuring a chef's kitchen, home theatre and even a maid's quarters, the mansion is definitely fit for a celebrity! Keep reading to see more…

The living room area is spacious and filled with light, thanks to spotlights in the ceiling and a set of glass doors leading out to the garden. Decorated in soft cream and blue tones, it has a large seating area for entertaining and appears to lead through to the kitchen.

GALLERY: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

The kitchen has the same cream and blue colour palette, featuring wooden cabinets with grey marble worktops, and a large island unit with a pendant light hanging overhead at the centre.

There are six bedrooms within Britney's former home, including this master suite, which has its own private terrace accessed via a set of glass double doors.

One of the seven bathrooms has opulent décor with a large bathtub and fitted dressing table, and baroque wallpaper throughout.

MORE: Inside the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

There is a huge walk-in wardrobe lined with floor-to-ceiling wooden cabinets, rails and drawers, offering plenty of storage space for the new owners.

The garden has an outdoor swimming pool with a dining table at one side and sun loungers positioned at the end.

