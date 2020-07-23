﻿
Inside Ellie Goulding's two homes in west London and Oxford

The singer is currently living apart from her husband Caspar Jopling

Chloe Best
After spending the past four months together in lockdown at their cottage in Oxford, Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling are currently living apart as she promotes her new album in London while he continues his studies at Oxford University.

Ellie returned to her west London mews house earlier this month and has shared several glimpses both inside and outside the property, including during an interview on This Morning with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

The 33-year-old sat in her living room for the chat, showing her stylish décor, with cream walls and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of patterned cushions in the background. Ellie has a TV mounted on the wall opposite the sofa, with a fireplace and log store below. Keep reading to see more of Ellie's two homes…

STORY: Ellie Goulding admits she hasn't seen her mum since her 2019 wedding

The kitchen is stunning, with a wooden island unit at the centre, black and white patterned tiles behind the oven, and several vases of hydrangeas and colourful flowers on the worktops.

Ellie's mews house appears to have a small terrace which is filled with an assortment of potted plants, a bird bath and watering can.

The property is worth over £1million and is located on a pretty west London mews.

GALLERY: All the best photos of Ellie Goulding's wedding

Ellie and Caspar's home in Oxford, meanwhile, is a small cottage with traditional wooden beams across the low ceilings. Nonetheless, Ellie still found space to set up her very own home studio, where she sat for an interview with Jools Holland.

The property has a neutral colour palette throughout, with cream walls and sofas in the living room, where we also spied an impressively-stocked bar trolley in the corner.

On the other side of the room there is a wide fireplace with brick surround, and wooden cabinets built into the alcoves on either side.

RELATED: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

We even got a peek inside the bathroom when Ellie performed an unusual show on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was sat on top of the toilet. Like in the rest of the property it is decorated in light colours, with a selection of plants on a shelf and geometric patterned bath mat on the floor.

