Inside Ellie Goulding's two homes in west London and Oxford

After spending the past four months together in lockdown at their cottage in Oxford, Ellie Goulding and her husband Caspar Jopling are currently living apart as she promotes her new album in London while he continues his studies at Oxford University.
Ellie returned to her west London mews house earlier this month and has shared several glimpses both inside and outside the property, including during an interview on This Morning with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.
The 33-year-old sat in her living room for the chat, showing her stylish décor, with cream walls and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of patterned cushions in the background. Ellie has a TV mounted on the wall opposite the sofa, with a fireplace and log store below. Keep reading to see more of Ellie's two homes…
