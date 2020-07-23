﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside Celebrity MasterChef contestant Judy Murray's former £825,000 home

Judy sold her house in Stirlingshire in 2017

Inside Celebrity MasterChef contestant Judy Murray's former £825,000 home
You're reading

Inside Celebrity MasterChef contestant Judy Murray's former £825,000 home

1/8
Next

Nicole Appleton shows rare picture of daughter Skipper four months after surprise birth
hellomagazine.com
judymurraymain
Photo: © Custom
1/8

Judy Murray relocated to London in 2017 so she could be closer to her sons Jamie and Andy Murray, and be ideally based for work opportunities in the capital. The Celebrity MasterChef contestant lives in a flat in Wimbledon that belonged to her son Jamie, and it's a far cry from her former home in Scotland.

The tennis coach previously lived in Stirlingshire, Scotland, in a property she listed for sale at £825,000 with Savills back in 2017. The impressive house boasts four bedrooms as well as a drawing room, sitting room and even a private office and gym.

RELATED: Inside Andy Murray's beautiful £5million Surrey mansion

Judy admitted at the time that she had first been drawn to the tranquillity of the area, not far from the family's hometown of Dunblane, a stark contrast to her "hectic travel and work schedule". "I loved Khyber House from the first time I saw it," the matriarch revealed in a statement. "It's like a little white castle sitting above the town and looking out over the hills. I have a pretty hectic travel and work schedule so it's the perfect place to chill because it's so quiet and peaceful."

It also proved to be a haven for sons Jamie and Andy when they wanted to take a break from the hustle and bustle of their jam-packed agendas. "The house is big enough to host the whole family on the rare occasions that Jamie and Andy are home, and its central location makes it easy to commute to the bigger cities and the airports," she said. "Bridge of Allan is a gorgeous town with lots of character and loads going on." Keep reading to see more of Judy's former home…

judy murray house for sale savills
Photo: © Custom
2/8

The house has a stunning drawing room which overlooks the gardens, and has a fireplace for cosy winter nights in.

 

judymurrayhouse2
Photo: © Custom
3/8

As well as a drawing room the house has a sitting room which will have been handy for when Judy watched Andy's tennis matches on TV. She previously admitted that when she can't make the games she prefers to watch them at home on her own. "It's much better for me if I'm on my own because I can shout at the TV as much as I want and yeah, I prefer to watch it by myself," she quipped on ITV's Lorraine.

MORE: Andy Murray unveils stunning living room

judymurrayhouse3
Photo: © Custom
4/8

The luxurious property boasts four bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, so no doubt there was plenty of room for Andy to stay when he came to visit even if he brought wife Kim and the couple's daughter Sophia along.

judymurrayhouse4
Photo: © Custom
5/8

We're loving the sweet family photos hanging on the kitchen walls, and with doors which lead out to the patio, it's no doubt perfect for hosting post-Wimbledon parties to celebrate Andy's victories!

RELATED: See more stylish celebrity kitchens

judymurrayhouse5
Photo: © Custom
6/8

The easy commute to nearby airports were ideal for Judy, who regularly travels. "Mrs Murray is not only her son’s most recognised supporter," said Harry Maitland from Savills. "She does an enormous amount of work to encourage children to play tennis running workshops all over the UK so having a house in easy reach of the airports has been ideal."

judymurrayhouse6
Photo: © Custom
7/8

As well as ensuites there are separate family bathrooms, ideal for hosting guests.

judymurrayhouse7
Photo: © Custom
8/8

The house is currently on the market for £825,000 with estate agents Savills.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...