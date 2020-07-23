Inside Celebrity MasterChef contestant Judy Murray's former £825,000 home

Judy Murray relocated to London in 2017 so she could be closer to her sons Jamie and Andy Murray, and be ideally based for work opportunities in the capital. The Celebrity MasterChef contestant lives in a flat in Wimbledon that belonged to her son Jamie, and it's a far cry from her former home in Scotland.
The tennis coach previously lived in Stirlingshire, Scotland, in a property she listed for sale at £825,000 with Savills back in 2017. The impressive house boasts four bedrooms as well as a drawing room, sitting room and even a private office and gym.
RELATED: Inside Andy Murray's beautiful £5million Surrey mansion
Judy admitted at the time that she had first been drawn to the tranquillity of the area, not far from the family's hometown of Dunblane, a stark contrast to her "hectic travel and work schedule". "I loved Khyber House from the first time I saw it," the matriarch revealed in a statement. "It's like a little white castle sitting above the town and looking out over the hills. I have a pretty hectic travel and work schedule so it's the perfect place to chill because it's so quiet and peaceful."
It also proved to be a haven for sons Jamie and Andy when they wanted to take a break from the hustle and bustle of their jam-packed agendas. "The house is big enough to host the whole family on the rare occasions that Jamie and Andy are home, and its central location makes it easy to commute to the bigger cities and the airports," she said. "Bridge of Allan is a gorgeous town with lots of character and loads going on." Keep reading to see more of Judy's former home…