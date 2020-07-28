﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside Strictly couple Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home with baby Maven

The couple live with their daughter Maven

Chloe Best
1-Rachel-Riley-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Decorated with colourful furniture and accessories, Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's family home is certainly full of character! The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, live together with their baby daughter Maven in a beautiful home that has featured in several of Rachel's Instagram posts over the past few months.

The Countdown host shared a peek at the couple's living room when she did some work from home during the coronavirus lockdown. The room features berry-toned velvet sofas with a huge painting hanging on the cream wall behind. Creating a comfy work from home setup, Rachel has a gold-framed side table that allows her to relax on the sofa while she catches up on her emails. Keep reading to see more of Rachel and Pasha's home…

2-Rachel-Riley-house-living-room-table
Photo: © Instagram
We got another peek inside the living room when Rachel posted this adorable photo of baby Maven playing on the sofa. The Countdown host appeared to be preparing for her return to the show with several cue cards lined up on a coffee table in front of the purple sofa.

3-Rachel-Riley-living-room-Gogglebox
Photo: © Instagram
Rachel and Pasha showcased another seating area when they appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2019. Showcasing a quirky mix of pattern and colour, the couple have a red patterned sofa offset by a tiger print cushion, a mustard buttoned foot stool, and a tiger print lampshade in the background.

4-Rachel-Riley-living-room-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Another room was decorated for Christmas with a huge Christmas tree adorned with multicoloured baubles and a set of festive nesting dolls on a side table alongside a red poinsettia plant.

5-Rachel-Riley-house-wall-art
Photo: © Instagram
We love this wall art the couple has on display in their home, which reads: "Mr Badger made me do it."

6-Rachel-Riley-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The couple's kitchen features pale grey cabinets with luxurious marble worktops and splashbacks. Rachel has added a pop of colour by placing a bunch of tulips in a glass vase on the counter behind her.

7-Rachel-Riley-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Rachel appears to be teaching Maven to follow in her footsteps early, with colourful blocks to teach her numbers and animals. The baby appears to be lying on Rachel and Pasha's bed, which is covered with a grey bedspread.

8-Rachel-Riley-house-Man-Utd-blanket
Photo: © Instagram
As a loyal Manchester United fan, it's little surprise Rachel has a huge blanket printed with the football club's crest where her daughter can lie and play with her toys.

