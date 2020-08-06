﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Inside the royals' incredible home offices where they've been working amid COVID-19

From Kate Middleton and Prince William to Prince Charles and the Queen

Inside the royals' incredible home offices where they've been working amid COVID-19
Inside the royals' incredible home offices where they've been working amid COVID-19

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik's incredible Palace in Denmark unveiled
Working from home calls for an office space with everything we need to do our jobs, and who better to give us interiors inspiration than the royal family? Since the coronavirus pandemic began, everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has been sharing photos of their home working spaces, and we've rounded up the best.

Duchess of Cambridge

In a post discussing the importance of mental health during self-isolation, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared photos of their home offices, and Kate's revealed a collection of Penguin Clothbound Classics. The books, which are stacked in a row on her desk, retail at £11 each. As for the rest of the area, Kate has a large wooden desk, and a striped chair with wooden framing.

Prince Charles 

Prince Charles revealed his home office at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, when he joined a Zoom call via video link. It features a large wooden piano lined with family photos, two side tables with fringed lamps, and a large central dining table where Charles works. 

Sophie Wessex

The Countess of Wessex joined forces with TV duo Ant and Dec to formally open the new NHS Nightingale Hospital North East, in Sunderland via video message from her Surrey home, Bagshot Park. She dialled in from her home office, revealing salmon pink and yellow walls, and two large antique paintings in gold frames.

Prince Edward

The Earl of Wessex revealed a look at what seems to be another office space at Bagshot Park in Surrey, featuring a floor-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf. The father-of-two is currently self-isolating at home with his wife, the Countess of Wessex, and their children, Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn.

The Queen

The Queen often holds meetings at Windsor Castle, where she is now self-isolating amid coronavirus. The room where she holds weekly audiences with Boris Johnson features white walls and red carpets, with two sofas. There is also a selection of antique ornaments and a large lamp on one side table. 

Duke of Cambridge

Prince William's home working space has a similar large, wooden desk to Kate's. He also has an antique-style desk lamp, and an additional chest of drawers in a lighter, chestnut wood with a white printer on top. Behind him, there is a large fireplace and mirror.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands gave a rare look inside her and King Alexander's royal residence, Huis Ten Bosch, when she revealed her home office complete with very unexpected feature: a mural wallpaper featuring an image of palm trees in the countryside. The room is finished with gold accents including a desk lamp and ornament. 

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway shared a look inside their home office as they joined a video conference from home, and fans were surprised to see that a framed photo of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sits on top of a piano in the back of the room alongside a selection of other photos and books. As for the rest of the decor, the room has a blue colour scheme, with wooden panelling and gold decorative touches. 

Grand Duke of Luxembourg

Henri and wife Maria Teresa, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, have been working hard at their royal residence, the Grand Ducal Palace, and each have their own offices. The Grand Duke's working space features a mahogany desk positioned in front of the windows of his office, with cream walls and marble windowsills that have been lined with an array of old family photos and a large lion ornament.

Grand Duchess of Luxembourg

Maria Teresa, the Grand Duchess, has blue and white baroque-print wallpaper in her home office, with a circular table and woven wooden chairs. 

Crown Princess Victoria

The Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden live in Haga Palace in Stockholm and have also been working from home amid coronavirus. A recent post of the couple conducting calls to organisations that have been helping the country during the COVID-19 crisis revealed that they have set up their own home office in the palace's dining room, featuring gold gilded chairs and a large oil painting hung against flocked wallpaper.

There is also a set of gold candelabras in the room, while the couple have a large desk to work from.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip have lived together in Villa Solbacken in Stockholm since 2017, and also have their own home office space. The room has a round wooden desk in the middle and a large window seat behind them.

The walls are white and the couple also has a large house plant next to them. It looks like the couple have also opted against a laptop or computer, in favour of iPads.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark lives in Amelienborg Palace in Copenhagen with their children: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The couple often hold important meetings at home, and their office space features a walnut oval-shaped table and cream walls with gold trims.

