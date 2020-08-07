21 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this summer

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
13 celebrities with amazing outdoor kitchens and dining areas for the heatwave
-
15 of the most amazing celebrity swimming pools to make you green with envy
-
12 celebrities with amazing outdoor living rooms: Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & more
-
Piers Morgan's incredible swimming pool revealed ahead of heatwave
Piers Morgan owns two homes: a city townhouse in west London and a country retreat in the East Sussex village of Newick. The Good Morning Britain star...
-
Inside Amanda Holden's beautiful houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds