Inside The One Show host Chris Ramsey's family home

The comedian lives with his wife Rosie and their son Robin

Chloe Best
While he has been spending lots of time in London for work, including hosting The One Show with Alex Jones, home for Chris Ramsey is up in Newcastle with his wife Rosie and their son Robin. The comedian and his wife – who are expecting their second child in January – often share glimpses inside their beautiful family home on Instagram, showing the results of the extensive renovation work they have carried out since moving in.

The result is a gorgeous open-plan kitchen and living room, with a marble-topped island unit where they often sit to record their podcast. Take a look through the gallery to see more of 2019 Strictly contestant Chris' home…

Chris and Rosie's living room looked cosy and festive at Christmas, with a huge tree set up next to the television, and the sofa positioned next  to the window so Robin could relax and watch movies.

Chris shared another look at his living room as he created a soft play area for his son Robin using cushions from their sofas. The TV personality has one plain grey sofa and another featuring a blue and white floral pattern in the room, which features cream wall panelling and has framed photos on display.

The living room is open plan and leads into the kitchen, with a yellow sofa dividing the two spaces. The room is painted white and filled with light, but the sofa and floral cushion add splashes of colour.

The couple have a dining table in the corner of the room, where they regularly record their podcasts together while seated at their high-back cushioned dining chairs.

Chris' kitchen has been stylishly renovated, with a large central island and breakfast bar, white Smeg fridge-freezer, and white wooden cabinets. A striking light fixture, lamps, and under-cupboard lighting keep the space bright.

There is a green, grey and white tiled splash-back behind the oven, with marble worktops adding to the luxurious feel of the kitchen.

The couple has a home office where they worked together on their book. It features a white desk with shelving on both sides and overhead to showcase books, framed photos and accessories.

Another lounge has a log fire and cosy sofas where the family can snuggle up to catch up on Strictly together.

Chris took a recommendation from celebrity chef James Martin when investing in this outdoor log-burning fire and barbecue for his garden – ideal for the summer months.

