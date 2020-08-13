Inside MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's beautiful Kent country mansion

Gregg Wallace is back on our screens in the latest series of MasterChef, but where does he work his culinary magic when he's not busy filming the hit show?
The 55-year-old spends much of his time back in Kent with his wife Anna, their pet dogs, and their son Sid. The couple welcomed their baby boy in May 2019, and have been settling into life as a family of three at their £1million countryside mansion.
Gregg often shares photos from his lavish home on Instagram, showing his sprawling garden with picturesque country views, and cosy living room with a traditional log fire. There are also five bedrooms, offering them plenty of space for their growing family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gregg’s beautiful home…