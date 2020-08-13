﻿
Inside MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's beautiful Kent country mansion

Gregg Wallace lives with his wife Anna and their baby son Sid

outside of greg wallace hosue
Photo: © Instagram
Gregg Wallace is back on our screens in the latest series of MasterChef, but where does he work his culinary magic when he's not busy filming the hit show? 

The 55-year-old spends much of his time back in Kent with his wife Anna, their pet dogs, and their son Sid. The couple welcomed their baby boy in May 2019, and have been settling into life as a family of three at their £1million countryside mansion.

Gregg often shares photos from his lavish home on Instagram, showing his sprawling garden with picturesque country views, and cosy living room with a traditional log fire. There are also five bedrooms, offering them plenty of space for their growing family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Gregg’s beautiful home…

greg wallace house laundry room a
Photo: © Instagram
Greg shared a photo of his son Sid bathing in the laundry room. It features yellow walls and white splashback panels, with a black sink and a matching tap.

Gregg-Wallace-son-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
Gregg shared a peek inside his baby son's nursery with this photo of Sid snuggling up to his huge teddy bear, named Brussels, in his wooden cot, where a framed picture hangs on the wall alongside it.

Gregg Wallace house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The entrance to Gregg’s home features a large open hallway with wooden flooring, yellow walls and white wooden panelling. The space has been decorated with pieces of artwork and a large mirror, while a huge Christmas tree filled stood next to the stairs over Christmas.

gregg wallace white sofa
Photo: © Instagram
Anna can be seen reclining on a cream coloured sofa. The chic, airy colourway makes their country home look all the cosier.

 

Gregg Wallace house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Gregg also has a wooden dresser topped with ornaments and framed photos in the hallway, along with a patterned rug on the floor where his dogs appear to enjoy sitting. A double doorway leads through to the open plan living room and dining area.

Gregg Wallace house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a similar colour scheme, with two patterned rugs, biscuit-coloured carpets and two cream leather sofas. A traditional log burning fire creates a cosy ambiance, while the room was beautifully decorated for Christmas with a large tree and garland hanging over the fireplace.

Gregg Wallace house
Photo: © Instagram
Another beautiful snap of Gregg's sprawling home from the outside. Although he can't be seen, Gregg was actually busy rustling up something scrumptious in the kitchen when this picture was taken. The MasterChef star added the caption: "And in there somewhere is a bald bloke making his first sauce bordelaise."

Gregg Wallace house office
Photo: © Instagram
One room appears to have been turned into an office, with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves lined with encyclopedias, ornaments, and other reading material.

 

Gregg Wallace house back garden
Photo: © Instagram
Gregg’s home boasts a huge back garden, with a long lawn and patio area with a fountain. The TV presenter shared a look at the view from upstairs over his frosty garden in December, showing there’s not another house in sight.

Gregg Wallace house garden
Photo: © Instagram
The garden has separate paved and gravel areas, with a large wooden shed and sprawling lawns.

