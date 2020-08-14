Inside This Morning host Rochelle Humes' beautiful new home with husband Marvin

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' stunning Essex family home
-
Rochelle Humes unveils her glamorous bathroom as she launches exciting venture
Rochelle Humes has been making fans green with envy as she shares a look inside her Essex home on Instagram, and now she's set up a dedicated...
-
Inside MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's beautiful Kent country mansion
-
Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning £3million London home
-
Inside The One Show host Chris Ramsey's family home