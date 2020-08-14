Inside This Morning host Rochelle Humes' beautiful new home with husband Marvin

﻿
Rochelle and Marvin Humes moved into their new family home in Essex in July, and they have wasted no time settling in! The mum-to-be announced the news that they were moving house while she was presenting This Morning with Ore Oduba, admitting she was leaving Marvin and her family to do most of the hard work.

RELATED: See inside Rochelle and Marvin Humes' former home

We have since been given several glimpses inside the property by Rochelle, both on her main Instagram account and her new Home Humes account, and it's beautiful to say the least.

So far we have seen inside the kitchen, bathroom, home gym and Rochelle and Marvin's daughters' incredible playroom, which has been transformed into a fun space that is every kids' dream. Keep reading to see more of the couple's new home…

Rochelle shared a peek inside the kitchen when she and Marvin returned home from a busy week filming their new series of The Hit List. The kitchen is fitted with cream cabinets and dark marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre, and a dining table positioned next to the windows.

We saw what appears to be Rochelle's new dressing room when she shared this photo showing off her growing baby bump. The 31-year-old has already fitted her full-length Hollywood-style mirror in the room, which has cream walls and carpets, making it a blank canvas for Rochelle to put her own stamp on.

The bathroom in the new home looks luxurious, with marble wall tiles and panelling around the white bathtub, and a plant positioned on the integrated shelving to one side.

RELATED: See the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

Rochelle and Marvin appear to have their own home gym, equipped with everything from a Pilates reformer machine to a One Peloton bike, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors on the walls.

The couple have created the dream playroom for their daughters and baby boy, who is due in October. It has a stage at one end where the girls can put on performances for their parents, as well as separate areas for arts and crafts, dressing up and playing shops.

GALLERY: See 25 of the most stylish children's rooms and nurseries

At the other end of the room, Alaia-Mai and Valentina have a comfy sofa where they can sit and watch TV, and there is also a wooden slide set up on a black and white striped rug.

Ensuring the room stays organised and tidy are the colourful concealed cabinets, which have a bold graffiti heart design on the doors, and feature shelving to store toys and games.

