﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills mansion opposite Kim and Kanye for £11.3million: see inside

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star bought the property in 2017

Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills mansion opposite Kim and Kanye for £11.3million: see inside
You're reading

Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills mansion opposite Kim and Kanye for £11.3million: see inside

1/10
Next

10 of the most expensive royal weddings
Chloe Best
1-Kris-Jenner-Hidden-Hills-house
1/10

Kris Jenner has sold her beautiful home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles for £11.3million ($15million), just three years after she bought it. According to Variety, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sold the mansion in an off-market, all-cash deal to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, who acquired Kylie Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2019.

The mogul's decision to sell the property may come as a surprise to some; her daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West live just across the road with their four children, and Kris had enlisted interior designers to renovate the house after she moved in to transform it into her dream home.

"I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told Architectural Digest during a house tour in 2019. "Every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious."

The house was built in 2016 and spans 9,400 square feet on a 55,757 square foot estate. And it has everything the mum-of-six could want under one roof, including a spacious chef's kitchen, family room, home theatre and swimming pool set within huge, private grounds.

Take a look through the gallery to see the incredible home before the renovation work was carried out…

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

2-Kris-Jenner-living-room
2/10

The ground floor of Kris' home has an open floor plan, with a spacious family room area that would have been ideal for entertaining her growing family. The room is filled with natural light thanks to the huge sliding doorway that opens out directly onto a terrace, and into the garden.

RELATED: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' fabulous homes

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

3-Kris-Jenner-dining-room
3/10

Kris will have been able to host dinner parties for friends in the dining room, which has a refrigerated wine display and elegant marble topped table with seating for up to eight guests. The room is painted in a soft cream hue, with gold and bronze vases, lamps and lighting adding the perfect decorative touches.

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

4-Kris-Jenner-kitchen
4/10

The property has a spacious chef's kitchen fitted with wooden cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances, and sleek marble worktops. The kitchen has an open-plan design leading directly from the living room, so it's the ideal spot for socialising while cooking up a family feast.

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

5-Kris-Jenner-lounge
5/10

In addition to the family room, there is a separate lounge and games room, which is currently furnished with a plush corner sofa, coffee table and leather chairs. The highlight of the room is the bar, which has seating for three guests, and is sure to have proved popular when Kris had friends and family over to visit.

MORE: Inside Kylie Jenner's new £29million Holmby Hills home

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

6-Kris-Jenner-bedroom
6/10

With walnut wooden flooring, high ceilings, and sliding glass doors that provide access straight into the garden, this bedroom is truly spectacular. There are six bedrooms within the property, so Kris will have had plenty of space to host her children and grandchildren.

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

7-Kris-Jenner-master-bathroom
7/10

The master bathroom leads off from the master bedroom, and will have been a great spot for Kris to get glammed up for her TV or red carpet appearances. As well as featuring a vanity area with large mirror, there is a separate monsoon shower cubicle and free-standing bathtub, which overlooks the garden.

GALLERY: Inside Kim Kardashian's £16million family home

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

8-Kris-Jenner-guest-bedroom
8/10

Another of the bedrooms is spacious and stylishly furnished, with a double bed, chest of drawers and a padded seat. It has the same light colour scheme as the rest of the property, with wooden flooring, and vases filled with fresh flowers to add a pop of colour to the room.

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

9-Kris-Jenner-cinema
9/10

Sure to be one of the most popular rooms in the house, Kris' home also has a custom theatre, with a large cinema-style screen, plus two sofas, and even a popcorn machine. 

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

10-Kris-Jenner-garden
10/10

The property has a large and private garden, with a swimming pool, outdoor seating and sunbeds, so Kris can enjoy the year-round Californian sunshine. There is also a BBQ and al fresco dining area, a great alternative to the more formal dining room indoors.

Photos courtesy of Trulia.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...