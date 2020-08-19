Kris Jenner sells Hidden Hills mansion opposite Kim and Kanye for £11.3million: see inside

Kris Jenner has sold her beautiful home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles for £11.3million ($15million), just three years after she bought it. According to Variety, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sold the mansion in an off-market, all-cash deal to Katharina Harf, the daughter of Coty CEO Peter Harf, who acquired Kylie Jenner's makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics in 2019.
The mogul's decision to sell the property may come as a surprise to some; her daughter Kim Kardashian and son-in-law Kanye West live just across the road with their four children, and Kris had enlisted interior designers to renovate the house after she moved in to transform it into her dream home.
"I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told Architectural Digest during a house tour in 2019. "Every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious."
The house was built in 2016 and spans 9,400 square feet on a 55,757 square foot estate. And it has everything the mum-of-six could want under one roof, including a spacious chef's kitchen, family room, home theatre and swimming pool set within huge, private grounds.
Take a look through the gallery to see the incredible home before the renovation work was carried out…
Photos courtesy of Trulia.