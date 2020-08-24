James and Ola Jordan's stunning family home unveiled: an exclusive tour

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
The Strictly Come Dancing Curse: the couples that met, survived and split in the ballroom
-
Ola and James Jordan's 10 sweetest moments with their baby girl Ella in pictures
-
James and Ola Jordan reveal baby Ella has a new favourite activity - WATCH
James and Ola Jordan are loving how much little Ella is learning. Now nearly at four months, their baby girl is laughing away at her parents'...
-
Inside Gigi Hadid's £3million New York home where she'll raise her baby with Zayn Malik
-
Inside the lavish homes of the Loose Women panel