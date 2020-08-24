﻿
8 Photos | Homes

James and Ola Jordan's stunning family home unveiled: an exclusive tour

The former Strictly pros live with their daughter Ella

James and Ola Jordan's stunning family home unveiled: an exclusive tour
You're reading

James and Ola Jordan's stunning family home unveiled: an exclusive tour

1/8
Next

Prince Charles & Camilla's country home set for incredible transformation
Chloe Best
James Ola Jordan house
Photo: © HELLO!
1/8

It has been an exciting year for Ola and James Jordan, who welcomed their daughter Ella together in February. The former Strictly Come Dancing pros have the perfect place to raise their baby – the "forever home" in Kent they moved into in 2019.

James and Ola gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their new property shortly after moving in, and it’s easy to see why they are so enamoured. The house is modern and spacious, with its own outdoor swimming pool, huge walk-in wardrobe, and plenty of space for their growing family. Ola explained: "It's not quite finished here, there's not that many pictures on the walls… It's still a work in progress and I still think it's going to take a while for us to be happy with it."

MORE: Ola and James Jordan unveil stunning modern living room at new home

The dancer, who won Strictly with Chris Hollins in 2009, also revealed where she kept her prized glitterball trophy. "I've got my Strictly glitterball in my dressing room, it's sparkling away, and when the sun hits it it sparkles everywhere. It's very pretty," she said. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Ola and James' house…

Loading the player...
2/8

WATCH: Ola Jordan gives tour of outdoor swimming pool

Ola gave fans a look at their impressive swimming pool as she stood on her first floor terrace. In the second part of the video, she filmed next to the pool, showing that she and James also have their own hot tub, which James seemed to be enjoying.

SEE: Ola Jordan reveals huge pool inside home amid heatwave

Ola-Jordan-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The pool is lined with grey rattan sun loungers and is the ideal spot for enjoying the summer weather.

James Ola Jordan house living room
Photo: © HELLO!
4/8

James and Ola's living room has been painted in a soft grey hue, and is filled with natural light thanks to the sliding glass doors that lead out into their garden. The couple have two white leather sofas and armchairs that complement the colour scheme perfectly. Although they still want to put some pictures up on the walls, decorative touches include vases of flowers, a framed black-and-white photo from their wedding, and luxury Jo Malone candles.

James Ola Jordan house bedroom
Photo: © HELLO!
5/8

The master bedroom has a similar colour scheme, and the couple have added cushions and a bedspread in complementing tones of cream, grey and taupe to create a cosy and inviting space. Matching lamps sit on their wooden bedside tables, while they have a cushioned velvet ottoman at the foot of the bed.

RELATED: See Ola Jordan's amazing home swimming pool

James Ola Jordan house dressing room
Photo: © HELLO!
6/8

As you would expect from two professional dancers, Ola and James' walk-in wardrobe is a riot of colour, with dazzling stage costumes seen hanging from the open rails. The room also has a dressing table and mirror, along with a drawer unit at the centre to offer extra storage space.

James Ola Jordan house dressing room
Photo: © HELLO!
7/8

Ola's Strictly glitterball is on display in the dressing room, alongside jewellery boxes, another Jo Malone candle, and a mirrored tray to showcase her favourite perfumes.

GALLERY: Inside the Strictly pros' houses

James Ola Jordan house swimming pool
Photo: © HELLO!
8/8

James and Ola have a spacious garden complete with its own private swimming pool, where they can entertain friends and family during the summer.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...