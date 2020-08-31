Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace revealed: a tour

Loading the player...
Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside Kate Middleton's beautiful homes – from her £1.8million London flat to Kensington Palace
-
Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunning country home revealed: see inside Anmer Hall
-
Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family
-
Inside Geri Horner’s gorgeous family homes: a complete tour
Why have one gorgeous home when you can have two? Or so Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner appear to believe!