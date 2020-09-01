﻿
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's £17.8million Beverly Hills home has to be seen to be believed

The couple are planning a big house move before they welcome baby number three

1-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-living-area
Photo: © Custom
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are planning another exciting change for their family just weeks after announcing they are expecting their third child together – they are moving house! The couple have listed their Beverly Hills home for sale for £17.8million ($23.95million), and judging by the photos, it won't be long until it is snapped up.

The 8,520-square-foot home was built in 1966 and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with this grand entrance hall with 33-foot ceilings and a curving stairwell with a mezzanine level and breathtaking views out to the back garden, swimming pool and canyons beyond.

The couple have furnished the space with a purple grand piano, and a large table topped with framed photos and a vase filled with pampas grass. Meanwhile, the property's owners are evident with a look at the wall next to the piano, where John's various awards including Grammys and Oscars are on display on four shelves.

Keep reading to see more of John and Chrissy's family home…

2-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-living-room
Photo: © Custom
2/12

The hallway leads into this large living room, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden. Plush velvet sofas are positioned around a large tapestry rug, while a television is mounted above the couple's integrated fireplace.

3-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-dining-room
Photo: © Custom
3/12

How opulent is Chrissy and John's dining room?! It has a dramatic dark colour scheme with wooden flooring, brass panelling on one wall, and a mahogany dining table at the centre surrounded by ten chairs.

4-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-kitchen
Photo: © Custom
4/12

The chef's kitchen is the ideal venue for a budding chef-author like Chrissy to test her recipes, and features wooden cabinets with grey worktops, and open shelving where everything from cookbooks to crockery is on display.

5-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-bedroom
Photo: © Custom
5/12

There are seven bedrooms in the property, including this master suite, which has a brass, concrete and clay fireplace. The balcony offers far-reaching views across the canyons, while there is also a relaxed seating area with a dramatic circular light fitting hanging overhead.

6-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Custom
6/12

Chrissy and John's his-and-hers dressing room could easily be mistaken for a designer boutique! The walls are lined with glass-fronted wardrobes and floor-to-ceiling shelving, where Chrissy's handbags are on display.

7-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-gym
Photo: © Custom
7/12

The couple have an impressive home gym that is equipped with equipment to rival a luxury health club, including TRX, treadmills and weights benches.

8-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-cinema
Photo: © Custom
8/12

The family can snuggle up and watch movies together in their very own home cinema, which has a dark grey colour scheme and two cosy grey sofas topped with blankets and cushions, a huge screen, and even a popcorn machine.

9-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-Luna-room
Photo: © Custom
9/12

John and Chrissy's lucky daughter Luna has a beautiful bedroom complete with its own private balcony. Like the rest of the house, it has been decorated in soft neutral tones, with a pink double bed and framed pictures adding a splash of colour.

10-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-playroom
Photo: © Custom
10/12

The playroom is every child's dream, with plenty of space for Luna and Miles to play with their toys, read books, or watch TV on their comfy bean bags. It appears to lead directly out to the garden via floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

11-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-bathroom
Photo: © Custom
11/12

There are eight bathrooms in the house, including this luxurious suite, which features a free-standing marble bathtub that has amazing views across Los Angeles from the large window, and a huge sink and marble-topped cabinet.

12-John-Legend-Chrissy-Teigen-house-pool
Photo: © Custom
12/12

The family have their own private swimming pool surrounded by a large terrace area, where there are various seating areas to choose from, including sun loungers, a dining table, and comfy sofas.

