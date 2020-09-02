Royal halls of residence: See where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more lived in their uni days

You might like...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's house at Kensington Palace revealed: a tour
-
27 times royals donned face masks for their public engagements
-
Inside Kate Middleton's beautiful homes – from her £1.8million London flat to Kensington Palace
-
Royal honeymoon destinations! Where newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could holiday
-
Inside Kate Middleton's former £1.88million London flat
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, now lives in an enormous 20-room home at Kensington Palace (though the family also have their country estate...