Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's beautiful Beverly Hills home with baby Daisy

The couple welcomed their baby daughter at the end of August

Chloe Best
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying some time out of the public eye after welcoming their baby daughter Daisy Dove at the end of August. The couple will be settling into life as new parents at their beautiful Beverly Hills mansion – and it looks like the perfect home for their growing family.

Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars, there is more than enough space for Katy and Orlando.

The Smile singer also owns a £6million guest house down the street within the same gated community, which has a further four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden with a swimming pool, which will no doubt come in useful for hosting visitors who want to meet their baby girl.

We got a first look inside the couple's living room when Katy filmed American Idol from the space during the coronavirus lockdown in April. The entire room, including the ceilings, have been painted navy, with wooden panelling on the walls. The television is wall-mounted above a fireplace, with integrated shelving and cabinets on either side.

Keep reading to see more of Katy and Orlando's home…

Katy took down any photos and ornaments she normally has on display in her living room and replaced them with framed photos of the American Idol contestants, while she filmed herself using a phone positioned on a tripod. "Welcome to my home studio!" she told her Instagram followers.

The singer dressed up as a hand sanitiser for funny promotional videos for American Idol, including one that showed her washing up and preparing snacks in her kitchen before sitting down to watch the show. The spacious kitchen has floor-to-ceiling white wooden cabinets lining one wall, while the sink is fitted within an island unit at the centre.

Katy hired The Home Edit to tackle her "hoarding problems" at home, including in this huge cupboard that she uses to store her cleaning and beauty products. With a huge selection of everything from shampoo and conditioner to sun cream, makeup remover and even lint rollers, it looks like Katy won’t have to go shopping for beauty supplies for a long time! Each product has been organised and displayed in clear trays and rotating stands on the built-in shelving that fills the cupboard from floor to ceiling.

Fans received a sneak peek inside baby Daisy's nursery just a few days before she was born. The room has been decorated with bubblegum pink walls and lavender curtains, and includes a beautiful white oval crib from Stokke.

The couple's luxurious bathroom has a white suite and wooden cabinets lining one wall, with patterned tiles on the floor.

We got a peek inside a different bathroom when Katy got ready one day. A walk-in shower can be seen behind her in the photo, as well as a double sink with a spotlight mirror. The spacious area also has printed floor tiles, which add colour to the room.

At the back of the house there is a covered terrace, which has a wooden dining table and woven rug on white stone flooring, and overlooks the garden and swimming pool. On the left side of the home there is a sundeck area with a pair of striped sun loungers, while the pool is on a lower level and surrounded by trees and hedges for extra privacy.

