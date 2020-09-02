Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's beautiful Beverly Hills home with baby Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying some time out of the public eye after welcoming their baby daughter Daisy Dove at the end of August. The couple will be settling into life as new parents at their beautiful Beverly Hills mansion – and it looks like the perfect home for their growing family.
Boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an infinity pool, and a driveway with parking for up to 20 cars, there is more than enough space for Katy and Orlando.
The Smile singer also owns a £6million guest house down the street within the same gated community, which has a further four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a large garden with a swimming pool, which will no doubt come in useful for hosting visitors who want to meet their baby girl.
We got a first look inside the couple's living room when Katy filmed American Idol from the space during the coronavirus lockdown in April. The entire room, including the ceilings, have been painted navy, with wooden panelling on the walls. The television is wall-mounted above a fireplace, with integrated shelving and cabinets on either side.
Keep reading to see more of Katy and Orlando's home…
