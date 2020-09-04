11 of the most enviable celebrity playrooms: from Rochelle Humes to Kim Kardashian

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
25 of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms: David and Victoria Beckham, Rochelle Humes, more
-
Inside This Morning host Rochelle Humes' beautiful new home with husband Marvin
-
Inside the jaw-dropping homes of the Kardashian-Jenner family
-
Rochelle Humes unveils her glamorous bathroom as she launches exciting venture
Rochelle Humes has been making fans green with envy as she shares a look inside her Essex home on Instagram, and now she's set up a dedicated...
-
Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' stunning Essex family home