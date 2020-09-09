Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will depart from their annual break at Balmoral earlier than expected to spend some time privately at the Sandringham Estate on the week commencing 14 September.
Typically, the monarch stays at her Scottish estate until October before returning to London to resume her royal duties, but the coronavirus pandemic has seen Her Majesty alter her plans slightly this year.
A palace spokesperson added: "Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements. These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice."
Sandringham is where the Queen usually resides at Christmas, and typically stays there until early February, after marking the anniversary of her father's death privately.
She is one of four monarchs to have continued to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham, and it's easy to see why she loves spending time on the 600-acre estate.
As well as staying in the 19th-century Sandringham House, the Queen and her family are regular visitors to the estate's church, St. Mary Magdalene, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their debut at the annual Christmas Day service in 2019. Keep reading to see more of the Sandringham Estate…
READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anmer Hall home has the most incredible feature