9 stunning celebrity home offices to inspire anyone working from home

9 stunning celebrity home offices to inspire anyone working from home
9 stunning celebrity home offices to inspire anyone working from home

Jennifer Garner films inside stunning bedroom at £6million LA home
Bridie Wilkins
While offices are slowly beginning to reopen post-coronavirus pandemic, others remain closed indefinitely. For some, this can seem like Christmas has come early (rolling out of bed five minutes before you start is certainly a plus), but for others it can be harder to find motivation. The solution? Make your working from home space a good one. These celebrities are all proud owners of home offices that are guaranteed to inspire you. Take note. 

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Though Jen and Brad have now sold their marital home, photos of where they once lived show what might be the most impressive home office of the lot. It features white hardwood flooring, a large sheepskin rug, Perspex egg chairs, a flatscreen TV and a huge desk overlooking the room.

SEE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's jaw-dropping living room

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain host Piers is the lucky owner of a very large office complete with wooden desk and table and chairs. He has his laptop set up next to a printer and overlooking the garden.

SEE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home revealed

Victoria Beckham

Needless to say, Victoria Beckham's home office is every bit as chic as her; the walls are jet black and feature large bookshelves, while she has a large orange leather chair. Another image revealed a glass table with a glass vase holding cream flowers and, naturally, a Victoria Beckham candle.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham film inside stunning £31million London house

Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney called upon interiors designer Martyn Bullard to create her workspace. It features vintage rattan chairs, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. There are also film-inspired photographs and prints lining one wall.   

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian unveils incredible unseen feature inside LA mansion

Calvin Harris

Artist Calvin Harris sold his Hollywood home in January, but its office was certainly worth a mention. It features a wrap-around white desk with a neutral colour scheme, minimal wall art and a black leather chair. 

Fearne Cotton

Fearne's home office focuses on colour with bright millennial pink walls and motivational art pieces. There is also lots of natural light, and house plants which studies show can improve concentration and memory.

RELATED: Fearne Cotton's home is every bit as cool as you'd expect

Penny Lancaster

Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster lives with her husband Rod Stewart and their two sons in Essex, and her home office features a large bay window that lets in plenty of natural light and a muted beige colour scheme.

Andrea McClean

Loose Women presenter Andrea's home office features a monochrome colour scheme with a large white desk and a selection of black and white prints around the room. Andrea also has a large black desk chair which we imagine she could adjust accordingly.

SEE: Inside Andrea McClean's beautiful Surrey home

WATCH: Andrea McLean reveals makeshift outdoor office

Zoella

Vlogger Zoella previously shared a look at her home office featuring a retro theme with a large wooden cabinet, vintage record player and a copper telephone. There's also a geometric print rug and a large plant and cactus.

