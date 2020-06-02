Strictly host Tess Daly's family home is even more gorgeous than you'd imagine

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Strictly host Zoe Ball lists her stunning Sussex home for £1.25million – take a peek inside
-
Tess Daly shares peek into dazzling new Strictly wardrobe – and wow
Strictly Come Dancing is set to hit our TV screens again next month which can only mean one thing – we're about to see a lot more sequins,...
-
Inside The One Show host Chris Ramsey's family home
-
Inside 14 of the most beautiful royal living rooms: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, more
-
Inside 45 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms – from Rochelle Humes to Amanda Holden