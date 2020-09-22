﻿
Inside the houses of Great British Bake Off stars Paul, Prue, Noel and Matt

The stars had to isolate during filming of the 2020 series

Chloe Best
The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens on Tuesday with Matt Lucas replacing Sandi Toksvig as a host after Noel Fielding recommended him for the role. They will be working with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and all isolated together at a luxury hotel while filming took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

But where do the judges and hosts live? Take a peek inside their gorgeous homes…

Matt Lucas

New Bake Off host Matt Lucas revealed a peek inside his living room in March after receiving a portrait of his pet dogs. His photo showed that the walls are painted cream with a painting hanging on the wall and a white orchid on a shelf behind him.

Another photo, shared to promote Matt's lockdown hit Thank You Baked Potato, showed a different area of Matt's home. He has grey walls and white fitted shelving, where an array of books are on display.

Prue Leith's house and kitchen
Prue Leith

Prue has lived in the Cotswolds for the last 40 years, and often shares photos of her country home on Instagram. As you would expect for the chef, her kitchen features prominently, and features an island unit with an oven and food preparation space, while her cabinets and open shelving line the walls.

The Bake Off judge's kitchen is fully equipped with everything she could possibly need to cook up a feast for her friends and family, and several saucepans and kitchen accessories can be seen hanging from the walls.

Prue's kitchen has open shelving with her various ingredients on display in glass jars. She has a cake mixer and coffee machine on the worktops, while various mugs and crockery hang from the shelves on hooks.

Is there no end to Prue's talents? The Bake Off judge revealed that she had painted apples onto the ceiling in her bathroom, which she can look up at while she is in the bath.

MORE: What it's really like to cook in the Bake Off tent

Prue loves bright colours, something which she has incorporated into her home. The living room has been painted yellow, with matching yellow curtains at the windows and a vase filled with vibrant flowers.

The living room has a window seat with a checked cushion where her pet dog can sit and look out over the garden.

STORY: Bake Off winner Candice Brown talks about her rise to fame

Paul Hollywood

Paul previously lived in a Grade I-listed home in Kent, which he listed for sale in 2016. Giving a peek inside the kitchen on Instagram, Paul showcased the traditional décor, with wooden beams and open shelving displaying mugs and teacups.

The Bake Off judge moved into another Grade II-listed mansion – located just a few miles away from his previous home in Kent – and it's set in over 10 acres of land, perfect for growing his own produce.

Sandi Toksvig

Fans got a glimpse inside Sandi Toksvig's house in 2017 when she hosted her fellow Bake Off stars for Christmas dinner. The dining room had a minimalistic feel with cream walls and wooden flooring, and a long extendable dining table that had a gold candle centrepiece.

Noel Fielding

Noel lives in north London with his girlfriend Lliana Bird and their children, in a property that appears to have its own balcony with views over a nearby park. The couple have put a bright pink table and chairs outside where they can enjoy breakfast together.

The comedian gave a rare look inside his home with this photo showing some of his artwork resting on a vibrant orange glossy worktop. Noel has the same bright orange splashbacks, while the rest of his kitchen is white.

