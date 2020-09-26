﻿
Inside the houses of Little Mix singers Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie

Chloe Best
Jade-Thirlwall-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
It's an exciting time for Little Mix, as their BBC talent show Little Mix: The Search finally airs after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall all enjoyed an extended break in their busy schedules during the lockdown, and gave fans a glimpse inside their beautiful houses on social media.

Perrie is settled with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Leigh-Anne owns a beautiful home with her fiancé Andre Grey.

Meanwhile, Jesy filmed many scenes for her BBC documentary at her house, offering a glimpse at her stylish interiors, and Jade has shared several photos inside her London apartment in recent months. See more of where the Little Mix ladies live…

Jade Thirlwall

Jade lives in a £1million apartment in London, which features a modern open-plan living area and kitchen with grey sofas and a white fitted kitchen, as seen here in one of her Instagram posts.

Jade gave Capital FM DJs Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay a tour of her home during an interview, showing how she has several Little Mix plaques and albums hanging on the wall in her hallway.

Leigh-Anne-Pinnock-house-hallway-Andre-Grey
Photo: © Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne moved in with Andre Gray in 2018, and their house looks truly impressive, judging by the rare snaps shared by the singer on Instagram. The huge hallway has a curved staircase at the centre, and is painted in a pale grey hue with stone flooring, with a black grand piano positioned under the stairs.

Leigh Anne Pinnock hallway
Photo: © Instagram
At Christmas, Leigh-Anne and Andre decorated the space to stunning effect with lit-up garlands strung along the bannister and a beautifully-trimmed tree at the bottom of the stairs.

Leigh-Anne-Pinnock-garden
Leigh-Anne's beautiful garden was the setting for Andre's romantic proposal on their fourth anniversary in May. The footballer hung a canopy of fairy lights on their lawn with rattan sofas for himself and Leigh-Anne to sit on, and the back of their huge house was visible in the background.

Leigh Anne Pinnock living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has a large grey sofa covered with knitted throws and cushions, and positioned towards a built-in media unit with black wooden cabinets and open shelving, where candles, framed photos and several of Leigh-Anne’s awards are on display.

Jesy-Nelson-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Jesy Nelson

Jesy's beautiful house featured prominently in her documentary, Odd One Out, and often serves as the backdrop for her outfit posts and selfies. The kitchen is spacious with stone tiled flooring and cream wooden cabinets offset with dark glossy worktops. A stainless steel Rangemaster oven – which costs around £1,700 – sits at the heart of the kitchen, while shutter blinds hang at the windows.

Jesy Nelson house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Jesy’s kitchen is spacious and open plan with white wooden cabinets and hardwood flooring. Spotlights are integrated in the ceiling, while the singer also has a huge black free-standing lamp on the floor.

Jesy Nelson dining room
Photo: © Instagram
The Woman Like Me singer’s dining room features a long wooden dining table with matching benches for entertaining. Jesy has placed sheepskin throws over the benches for a cosy touch, while an ornate chandelier hangs overhead. But the piece de resistance is Jesy’s BRIT Award, which she proudly has on display.

Jesy Nelson living room
Photo: © Instagram
What appears to be Jesy’s living room has a grey colour scheme, with a modern built-in fireplace surrounded by plants on either side. The perfect backdrop for her #OOTD don’t you think?

Perrie Edwards living room
Photo: © Instagram
Perrie Edwards

Perrie lives with her long-term boyfriend, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in Surrey. The couple’s living room has a velvet button-back sofa with a matching foot stool, and a unique hanging chair in the corner. The room has bi-folding glass doors that lead out to the garden.

perrie-edwards-garden-furniture
Photo: © Instagram
Perrie's garden features a huge patio area with a large rattan sofa and table with a fire pit positioned directly outside a set of double doors from her living room.

Perrie Edwards hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The couple’s staircase features a modern white design with strip lighting under each stair, and the couple have positioned a candle-lit lantern as a decorative touch at the bottom.

