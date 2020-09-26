Inside Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly's London home

You might like...
-
Britain's Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec show off their gorgeous gardens
Ant and Dec have given fans a look inside various areas of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and since the UK was hit with a heatwave and...
-
Inside Countryfile star Matt Baker's family farm in Hertfordshire
-
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's home is truly stunning - see inside
-
Katherine Jenkins' house looks fit for royalty – take a look inside
-
Inside the Celebrity Gogglebox stars' living rooms: Stacey Solomon, Ruth Langsford, Harry Redknapp, more