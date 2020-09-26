﻿
Inside Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly's London home

Dec used to live next door to his sidekick Ant McPartlin

Inside Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly's London home
Inside Britain's Got Talent host Declan Donnelly's London home

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
He's worth an estimated £62million, so it's little surprise that Declan Donnelly has been keen to invest some of his fortune into property.

The Britain's Got Talent host lives with his wife Ali Astall and their daughter Isla in the London suburb of Chiswick, and while he is notoriously private about his family life, he has given fans rare glimpses inside his home on Instagram – typically with photos featuring his pet dog Rocky.

Fans have been given a better glimpse inside the property during the coronavirus lockdown, during which Dec has made live TV appearances from his living room and filmed a series of amusing Instagram videos with Ant McPartlin. Keep reading to see more of Dec's home…

Photo: © Instagram
Dec's living room has a sophisticated neutral colour palette, with cream walls and sofas topped with navy patterned cushions. A rectangular mirror hangs above the sofa, while a glass table lamp sits on a table to one side.

Photo: © Instagram
The neutral tones continue throughout the house, including in this room that features a silver metallic console table with a vase of flowers, framed photo and bottle of Jo Malone fragrance on display.

Photo: © Instagram
Dec shared a look inside his amazing home gym during the coronavirus lockdown. The huge space has a black-and-white theme in honour of Dec's beloved Newcastle United football team, with framed shirts and memorabilia from the club hanging on the walls. There are white walls and dark flooring with an array of fitness equipment, including an elliptical trainer, a bench, and a blue yoga mat, for all types of workout.

Photo: © Instagram
In one snap of his Saturday night takeaway, Dec showed off his kitchen, complete with grey cabinets, white work surfaces, white tiles, and chrome accents including a square bread bin and matching toaster.

Photo: © Instagram
To celebrate his dog Rocky's fourth birthday, he wrote on Instagram: "He got a posh new @barbour coat and he's having some sausage for birthday tea. What more could a doggy want!? Love him." The image showed the cute Daschund sitting on a plush cream and brown rug, with a slate grey sofa and cream walls in the background. And we are loving the little wicker baskets holding the teddies!

