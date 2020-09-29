Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's London home, Clarence House

While the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have spent much of the year at their Scottish home, Birkhall, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were the first royals to resume official engagements in person in London in June, when they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to their official residence, Clarence House.
Clarence House has previously been home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.
Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there. The royal residence also provides office space for Charles' staff, while the principal rooms of the house are used for receptions and hosting official visitors to the UK. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Charles and Camilla's official London base…
