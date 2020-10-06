Lorraine Kelly's stunning family home revealed

It has been two years since Lorraine Kelly relocated to Buckinghamshire from Dundee, and she's already transformed her new property into a dream home. The ITV presenter said it made sense for them to relocate from their seven-bedroom property after their daughter Rosie left home and moved to Singapore, but that hasn't stopped her from creating the most beautiful bedroom for her daughter to return to.
Lorraine has also been tackling other areas in the house, including her conservatory, garden and guest cabin, which we're sure would prove popular with her friends and family when they're visiting. One of the more recent projects included furnishing the garden for summer.
The 60-year-old showed off her garden makeover as she relaxed with her pet dog Angus, on a new sofa she received from Wayfair, who she stars in an advertising campaign for. The rattan sofa certainly looks like a relaxing spot for Lorraine, with grey cushioned seating, a matching glass-topped table and foot stool. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Lorraine's house…