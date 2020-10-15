﻿
Homes

Inside The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers' former Hertfordshire home

The former TOWIE star lived in this huge Hertfordshire home before moving to Surrey

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Sam Faiers documents her busy life as a working mum in her popular ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, alongside her sister Billie Faiers, giving an access-all-areas look inside her home in the process. Sam and boyfriend Paul Knightley, along with their children Paul and Rosie, moved to Surrey just before the coronavirus UK lockdown, and are currently renting a £7,000 a month pad. Before their relocation, the family lived in a £2.9million Hertfordshire mansion. While there she offered glimpses inside her beautiful family home on Instagram.

As well as having impressive bedrooms and a playroom for her children, the house boasted a sprawling garden and its own Orangery, which Sam said was "always a dream" of hers to have in her home. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Photo: © Instagram
Sam's living room served as a spot for her outfit posts, and ot had a neutral colour scheme with wooden flooring and huge white corner sofa. The property had period features including a traditional fireplace, and Sam displayed framed family photos above the mantelpiece.

Photo: © Instagram
The former TOWIE star pulled out all the stops when decorating her home for Christmas, hanging a huge red and gold garland over the fireplace and standing a life size nutcracker model in the corner.

Photo: © Instagram
Sam's kitchen featured traditional white wooden cabinets with black worktops, with a huge island unit for cooking family meals.

Photo: © Instagram
For Sam's niece Nelly's birthday, she hosted a The Greatest Showman-themed sleepover, where she filled the space with mini striped tents, colourful balloons and individual tray tables.

Photo: © Instagram
Paul and Rosie had an amazing playroom that is filled with toys and games, including a playhouse and miniature wooden kitchen.

Photo: © Instagram
Sam created a jungle-inspired bedroom for her son Paul, complete with an amazing bed with its own slide and separate reading area. With animal print wallpaper and a tiger table, it was a real fun room for the toddler.

Photo: © Instagram
Meanwhile, Sam and Paul's bedroom was much more pared back, with plain walls and a white duvet cover. Patterned chest of drawers on either side of the bed add a splash of colour.

Photo: © Instagram
The garden of Sam's former home featured a huge terrace that has a BBQ and outdoor dining table, as well as a pair of matching rattan sun loungers.

Photo: © Instagram
The Mummy Diaries star  bought an amazing play house for her children, which spanned two floors and had its own deck, as well as their own miniature sun loungers and picnic bench. Lucky Paul and Rosie!

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

