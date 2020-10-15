Inside The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers' former Hertfordshire home

Sam Faiers documents her busy life as a working mum in her popular ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, alongside her sister Billie Faiers, giving an access-all-areas look inside her home in the process. Sam and boyfriend Paul Knightley, along with their children Paul and Rosie, moved to Surrey just before the coronavirus UK lockdown, and are currently renting a £7,000 a month pad. Before their relocation, the family lived in a £2.9million Hertfordshire mansion. While there she offered glimpses inside her beautiful family home on Instagram.
As well as having impressive bedrooms and a playroom for her children, the house boasted a sprawling garden and its own Orangery, which Sam said was "always a dream" of hers to have in her home. Take a look through the gallery to see more…