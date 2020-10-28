Jennifer Aniston's home has to be seen to be believed

Jennifer Aniston has previously said she would love to be an interior designer if she wasn't an actress, and she certainly appears to have a flair for it judging by the photos she has shared of her stunning home. The Friends star lives in Beverly Hills following her split from her ex-husband Justin Theroux, in a property that boasts a huge terrace with panoramic views, an outdoor swimming pool and a huge Koi pond.
Previously, she and Justin lived in a mansion in Bel-Air, which the former couple put up for sale after their split. Jennifer also owned another Beverly Hills mansion with her first husband Brad Pitt, which sold for £25million in August 2020, 34 per cent under the asking price.
However, her current house is the first huge solo renovation project she carried out, with the aim of creating a house that worked just as well as a 'zen-like retreat' as it does for entertaining. Jennifer sometimes shares glimpses into her home to her 35million (and counting) followers on Instagram. Keep reading to see more of Jennifer's home, as well as some of her former properties…