REVEALED: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's stunning new home

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, moved into their "dream home" at the end of September, after months of delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. They share the property in Manchester with their daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie, and since moving in, they have given fans glimpses inside plenty of the stunning rooms, including their fully-equipped home gym and an ultra-modern living room.
Previously, the couple lived in Gemma's house in Manchester for two years, and also shared several photos taken inside of their former house. Take a look at both…
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's new house
The house is a new-build and their living room (as seen above) follows the modern aesthetic with a simple white and grey colour scheme, a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall, and a glass fireplace built in below.