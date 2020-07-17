﻿
Homes

REVEALED: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's stunning new home

The couple recently moved house with their baby daughter Mia

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, moved into their "dream home" at the end of September, after months of delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. They share the property in Manchester with their daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie, and since moving in, they have given fans glimpses inside plenty of the stunning rooms, including their fully-equipped home gym and an ultra-modern living room. 

Previously, the couple lived in Gemma's house in Manchester for two years, and also shared several photos taken inside of their former house. Take a look at both… 

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's new house

The house is a new-build and their living room (as seen above) follows the modern aesthetic with a simple white and grey colour scheme, a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall, and a glass fireplace built in below.

gemma atkinson gorka kitchen a
Though Gemma and Gorka are yet to reveal much of the kitchen, a photo of their daughter Mia showed white tiled flooring and a large grey island unit with leather grey stools and minimalist black frames. 

gemma atkinson gorka gym a
While they previously made do with a makeshift gym in their garage, it looks like Gemma and Gorka now have their own studio, complete with everything from Ski-erg machine to treadmills and jump boxes. 

gemma gorka bedroom a
Gemma recently shared a photo from the bedroom, decorated with the same grey and white colour scheme and furnished with a large grey brushed velvet headboard. The couple have added patterned yellow cushions for a pop of colour.  

Gemma-Atkinson-house-balcony
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's former home

Before moving into their new house, Gemma relaxed outdoors on a bean bag she had bought especially for their new home, but with their move delayed she admitted she couldn't resist opening it. 

1-Gemma-Atkinson-house-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma and Gorka's garden is split over two levels, with a raised terrace area surrounded by glass that has steps leading down onto the lawn.

2-Gemma-Atkinson-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Gorka took his assault bike outside from the gym to his garden, and offered another look at their spacious terrace, which is accessed via a set of double doors and appears to have a barbecue under a cover at one side.

3-Gemma-Atkinson-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
The Strictly pro appears to be enjoying the opportunity to exercise outdoors during the lockdown, and shared a video of another workout on Instagram, showing how one of the rooms at the rear of the house has a huge bay window lined with white blinds.

4-Gemma-Atkinson-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
The couple have a fully-equipped gym with cardio and weights equipment, including a spin bike, weights rack, free weights and a bench. There is even a mini fridge filled with bottled water so Gemma and Gorka can stay hydrated during their home workouts.

gemma-wardrobe
Gemma posted a video to her Instagram where she appears to have a very chic walk-in-wardrobe. The room has multiple built-in wardrobes along the walls that are all painted white with floor-length mirrors attached. The room also has a fluffy grey carpet and a large window with trendy white shutters that match the wardrobes perfectly.

Gemma-Atkinson-new-house-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma and Gorka have a large grey corner sofa from Arighi Bianci in their living room, along with a matching footstool that will provide plenty of space when they have visitors over! Velvet cushions and a fluffy rug add pops of colour to the room, which has cream walls and wooden flooring.

Gemma-Atkinson-Gorka-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The former Emmerdale actress shared a look inside their kitchen and dining room as she played with baby Mia, showing how she tidies away her pet dogs' toys into a personalised gingham bag, while open shelving on the walls displays a plant and selection of kitchenware.

2-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room-chair
Photo: © Instagram
Another addition to the living room is this red textured armchair, a comfy spot for Gemma's dog Norman to lay out.

4-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma and Gorka have shared several photos as they relax on the sofa together – a grey three-seater that has been topped with lime green cushions. The actress has hung a piece of artwork on the walls in an ornate silver frame, and has a green accent wall that contrasts against the otherwise neutral décor.

3-Gemma-Atkinson-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The actress dotes on her pet dogs Ollie and Norman, and they often star in her social media posts from her home. This snap gives a glimpse inside her hallway, which has stone tiled flooring and cream walls.

4-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room-1
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has wooden flooring and neutral walls with lime green accents. Gemma has added a decorative Buddha ornament on the fireplace, and has a TV unit placed in the corner of the room.

5-Gemma-Atkinson-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Other decorative touches Gemma has added to the living room include a silver pug ornament and a clock on the wall. Blinds hang at the windows, while a green textured rug sits at the middle of the wooden floor.

3-Gemma-Atkinson-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is modern and minimalistic, with cream cabinets with stone worktops, a breakfast bar and tiled flooring. A wall-mounted television means they can catch up on their favourite TV shows while cooking and dining together.

4-Gemma-Atkinson-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma has placed a black-and-white photo of herself and Gorka, as well as a snap of her dogs on a mirror, so she can reflect on happy memories while she gets ready.

2-Gemma-Atkinson-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when she headed to an event in 2018. The former Hollyoaks actress has painted her front door a shade of chestnut brown and added a Buddha statue and basket of flowers on either side of the path.

6-Gemma-Atkinson-house-dogs-bed
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma has created the perfect home for her pet dogs with a caged bed covered with fleecy blankets. The dogs' toys sit in a gingham bag embroidered 'Norman and Ollie's toys' alongside the bed.

7-Gemma-Atkinson-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has an open plan layout with a dining room and separate seating area. The cabinets are cream and a monochrome wall art quote hangs alongside them.

8-Gemma-Atkinson-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma has a wooden dining table with leather seats. The room has wooden flooring and a rug on the floor, with a separate sofa and second TV, and patio doors that lead out into the back garden.

9-Gemma-Atkinson-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The bedroom has a plush upholstered bed with a velvet headboard and bedside tables on either side. Gemma has chosen a pale grey jacquard pattern duvet, but doesn't stop her beloved pet dogs from sharing the bed with herself and Gorka.

10-Gemma-Atkinson-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Gemma's garden has a patio area with an outdoor dining table, and steps that lead down onto the lawn. The fitness-mad couple have even been known to do joint workouts out here from time to time.

