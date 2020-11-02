Christine and Frank Lampard's £10million home has to be seen to be believed

Like all of us, Christine Lampard has been spending a lot more time at home since the coronavirus pandemic began, and will now be isolating there as the UK prepares for lockdown 2.0.
The TV presenter lives in London with her husband Frank and their daughter Patricia, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.
Their house is worth an estimated £10million and has a spacious open plan living area, and a garden where they appear to enjoy having barbecues in the summer. As you can imagine, it is beautifully decorated, with a white and grey colour scheme throughout the ground floor, offset by patterns and metallic accents, as well as lots of personal touches. Take a look through the gallery to see where they will be spending the next month of lockdown...