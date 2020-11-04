﻿
19 Photos | Homes

Giovanna Fletcher's stylish family house is serious goals

Chloe Best
Tom-Giovanna-Fletcher-house
Photo: © Instagram
As Giovanna Fletcher is reported by The Sun to be the latest I'm A Celebrity signing, we're taking a look into the cosy abode she will be swapping for Gwrych Castle in North Wales, where the series will be filmed. She shares her gorgeous home with Myfly's Tom and their three children Max, Buzz and Buddy. Giovanna, who is kept busy with her podcast Happy mum, Happy baby keeps her social media up to date with snippets of their happy home life.

RELATED: See more beautiful celebrity homes here

Her 1.3million Instagram followers are obsessed with her home's stylish design details. From their bold green kitchen (with their on-trend neon sign), to their cosy snug, each room is filled with character and personal touches. Tom and Giovanna each have their own (very different) offices to work on their books, while Tom also has his own music room that any budding guitarist would love! Meanwhile, the children have an incredible playroom filled with all the toys and games they could possibly want. Click through the gallery to take a look through Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's beautiful home…

Giovanna-Fletcher-living-room-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The couple's house has a spacious open plan design living room, kitchen and dining area. While the living room has a muted colour scheme with neutral sofas, the kitchen features bold green coloured cabinets and stools, with brick walls and a dining table surrounded by multicolour chairs.

Happy mum, Happy baby podcast is a real success, and Giovanna has even interviewed the Duchess of Cambridge about parenting.

Tom-Fletcher-kitchen-1
Photo: © Instagram
The huge kitchen is one of the highlights of the Fletcher's house, with wooden flooring, green cabinets and white worktops. The couple have plenty of space for food storage and meal preparation, with a large island unit sitting at the centre of the room.

Tom-Fletcher-neon-kitchen-sign
Photo: © Instagram
We love this neon sign Tom and Giovanna have installed on their kitchen wall! Emblazoned with the words "Let's stay home", the sign is available from LED neon light label Bag and Bones, where products cost from £59 up to £495.

Giovanna-Fletcher-jukebox
Photo: © Instagram
Another of the standout pieces within the kitchen is Tom and Giovanna's jukebox! Located next to their kitchen cabinets, it's the ideal way to keep the family entertained while cooking, or to read by jukebox light in Tom's case!

Giovanna-Fletcher-garden-view
Photo: © Instagram
The open plan kitchen and living room has sliding glass doors that lead directly out onto their spacious garden. The patio and lawn offers plenty of space for Buzz and Buddy to play, with a seesaw and football among the toys visible on the grass.

giovanna-home-living-room
Showing how her home could be temporarily transformed into a studio set, Giovanna propped up her 'Happy mum, Happy baby' sign and proudly showed off her gorgeous snug. Behind Giovanna, we can see statement wallpaper in green and gold and she is sitting on a quirky chair which has the word "love" printed all over it. The huge plant in the corner is another green touch to this beautiful space.

 

Giovanna-Fletcher-library-westelm-table
Photo: © Instagram
The author gave a close-up glimpse of the coffee table in another photo, showcasing the marble-topped round design from West Elm. Giovanna has placed the table in the centre of the room on a rug from La Redoute, with her stylish mustard sofa sat alongside it.

Giovanna-Fletcher-Love-armchair
Photo: © Instagram
Tom and Giovanna upcycled an armchair they owned by getting it reupholstered in a fabric that reads love or evolve. "Either is quite inspiring," Giovanna wrote in an Instagram post showing off her chair following the update.

Giovanna-Fletcher-Toms-memorabilia
Photo: © Instagram
Buzz and Buddy couldn't resist trying to get hold of their dad's collector's items! The McFly frontman has some glass cabinets to display his special pieces, which include some limited edition Nike trainers and what appears to be Ghostbusters merchandise.

Giovanna-Fletcher-music-room
Photo: © Instagram
Tom can write and practice music in this incredible sound-proofed room, which has a number of his guitars on display on the walls, and a piano at the centre. Set up with a microphone and recording equipment, it appears to be popular with Buzz, who may well follow in his dad's footsteps!

Giovanna-Fletcher-office-1
Photo: © Instagram
Giovanna has shown where she writes her novels, in this stylish office. The Some Kind of Wonderful writer has a large desk with plenty of drawers and cupboard space.

giovanna-home-office
Giovanna's home office is the stuff we all dream of when working from home. The beautiful pastel space features quirky artwork and an array of brightly coloured books. One motivational sign says: "Throw kindness around like confetti."

Giovanna-Fletcher-office-wall
Photo: © Instagram
The writer also has several pieces of art on display surrounding a full-length mirror. Among the designs is a laser cut version of their wedding seating plan. "Another wall of happiness and inspiration!" Giovanna captioned this post showcasing the completed décor on Instagram in June.

Tom-Fletcher-office
Photo: © Instagram
Tom's private office isn't quite as tidy as his wife's! The desk is cluttered with Tom's laptop, pieces of work and a desk lamp. Other items the musician has to hand include a pair of binoculars, a camera and models of the characters from his children's books.

Tom-Fletcher-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
The McFly star shared a photo of himself and two of his sons relaxing together on a brown leather sofa, which is surrounded by a gallery wall of various pieces of art, with old framed comics and a Star Wars poster hung up alongside an illustration of the dinosaur from The Dinosaur that Pooped series he wrote with Dougie Poynter.

Tom-Fletcher-books
Photo: © Instagram
With two authors in the house, it's no wonder Tom and Giovanna own a lot of books! The author showcased her impressive book collection in an Instagram post, with everything from Sherlock Holmes novels to a Marvel book visible in the background. We're sure their own books make an appearance too.

Giovanna-Fletcher-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
The children have an amazing playroom that is decorated with dinosaur wallpaper and filled with all sorts of toys and games, including a mini car, bike, kitchen and table, where they can do arts and crafts.

Tom-Fletcher-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Even daily activities like brushing teeth are a photo op for the Fletchers! This snap shows that the family have opted for a neutral colour scheme in their bathroom, with stone tiling, cream walls, and a large mirror and plant on display.

