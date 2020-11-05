﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds' private home revealed - and it's not at No 10

See where the couple will isolate during lockdown 2.0

Bridie Wilkins
Contrary to popular belief, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives in a four-bedrooom flat above No 11 Downing Street, as opposed to at No 10. No 11 was also home to former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair who both opted for the larger apartment over No 10 in order to have more room for their families.

Boris made history when he moved into the property with his now-fiancée Carrie Symonds back in July 2019, since the apartment had only ever been home to Prime Ministers' wives or husbands (Carrie was just his girlfriend at the time). He has of course spent a lot of time there since becoming Prime Minister last year, but especially so during the coronavirus pandemic, when he has been splitting his time solely between there and No 10. During this period, he has also revealed a look at areas of Downing Street we have never seen before. Take a tour.

SEE: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes for lockdown revealed

WATCH: Boris Johnson announces birth of baby boy

Now, Boris and Carrie also share their home at No 11 with their newborn son, Wilfred.

Boris Johnson's office

A post revealing his office showed high ceilings with cream walls and coordinating curtains. The furniture is all made of a dark wood, including a large desk for Boris, and a cupboard behind him. The room also has a huge curved mirror with an antique gold frame, and there is a Union Jack flag leaning on one wall.

MORE: The most stunning home offices of the royal family unveiled

The Cabinet room

The Cabinet room, where the Cabinet meets weekly, features a long green table, with green velvet curtains, cream walls and a fireplace where there is also a small clock and a painting on the wall. The ceiling is white, and there is a large gold chandelier.

Another view of the Cabinet room revealed two bookcases on either side of the doors, which are soundproof to protect any confidential information discussed during Cabinet meetings.

RELATED: Boris Johnson shares his very first photos of inside Downing Street

Boris Johnson's hallway

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Boris would guide visitors through the hallways of Downing Street, featuring wooden floors and a patterned cream rug. There are also two mirrors on the walls, as well as several portraits of past prime ministers.

The Pillard room

The Pillard room is the largest drawing room in the house and is used for large receptions. There is a Persian rug covering the wooden floors and portraits of the royal family hanging on the walls. 

The White Drawing room

The White Drawing room was originally a private space for prime ministers until the 1940s, and is now used for meetings. It features cream walls, a large fireplace and artwork on the walls by an English Romanticist painter J. M. W. Turner.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

