Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds' private home revealed - and it's not at No 10

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
10 most incredible celeb homes for lockdown: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Adele, more
-
Inside Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy's incredible £3million home
-
19 eye-opening royal wedding facts: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Kate Middleton & Prince William, more
Royal weddings are usually a public affair (1.9billion people watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on TV in 2018, although Princess...
-
Coleen Nolan shares controversial photo from inside new home
Coleen Nolan has shared a controversial photo taken inside her home on Instagram.The snap was taken in her kitchen, and showed one of her pet kittens...
-
Inside royals' home offices including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles and more