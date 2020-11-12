﻿
Homes

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's insanely organised family home – see photos

The Loose Women star has lived with Joe Swash since 2018

Stacey-Solomon-house-living-room
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have lived together at their Essex home since 2018, along with their son Rex, and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton. The couple have put their own stamp on the property since moving in, and they both share pictures and videos inside their home on Instagram. Being close friends with Mrs Hinch, Stacey is a firm fan of organisation sessions and cleaning hacks which she has applied to the home, as seen in her 'tap to tidy' posts on Instagram. Take a tour...

The living room has been renovated with built-in shelving surrounding the television removed to make way for this neater space, where her children's toys are stored away in baskets, and baby Rex has his own ball pool next to the TV.

Stacey made her followers green (or should that be pink?) with envy when she unveiled her millennial pink laundry room in July. Not only did the mum-of-three apply pink vinyl to her cabinet doors, she also has colour-coded pink laundry baskets and faux flowers providing a pretty backdrop to a shelf where she stores her detergent.

Stacey-Solomon-fridge
Stacey is known for her organisation, and her fridge is no exception! Each shelf has neatly-labelled trays to store fresh fruit and vegetables, while she even prepares salad and vegetables for homemade soup at the beginning of each week.

Stacey-Solomon-garden-patio
Stacey and Joe's garden has a large patio area which leads out to their lawn, and it features a grey corner sofa with a matching foot stool where they can all sit outside together as a family.

Stacey-Solomon-garden-furniture
Stacey and Joe have been spending lots of time outside in their garden during the coronavirus lockdown, and had a date night at their cosy outdoor seating area, which features grey cushioned sofas and a table with a fire pit at the centre.

Stacey-Solomon-garden
Here they are enjoying an al fresco date night when Rex was just a baby. 

On bonfire night, Stacey's epic garden was transformed into an outdoor cinema with a giant projector screen from @campingcinema. Her followers were very impressed by this genius set-up.

Stacey-Solomon-house-living-room
How cosy is this living room setup? Stacey and Joe have a huge white media unit for their television, surrounded by open shelving where they have several framed photos and ornaments on display. And that's not all; her two older sons can set up their own individual TVs on the floor, where they can relax on beanbags while playing on their games consoles.

joe and rex in front room
It seems little Rex has the best view in the house! His baby chair is right next to the TV, as dad Joe proved when he shared this sweet snap of their front room on Instagram. 

Stacey-Solomon-house-kitchen-renovation
Stacey and Joe had a new kitchen fitted in January, with white cabinets and grey worktops as a brighter alternative to their previous kitchen. The island unit has two grey stools lined up for breakfast time, and two striking pendant lights hang overhead to add the perfect finishing touches.

Stacey-Solomon-kitchen
Stacey and Joe's modern kitchen has a skylight, spotlights, and under-cupboard lighting, while narrow integrated shelving next to the fridge provides a clever storage solution for cookbooks and appliances. Meanwhile, Stacey proved they are just like any other proud parents by displaying their kid's artwork and photos on the double fridge-freezer.

Stacey-Solomon-house-dining-table
The family can all sit together at this long white dining table at mealtimes, which has seating for six and a high chair for baby Rex. It is positioned next to an exposed brick wall, and Stacey has positioned lots of family photos around to add a personal touch.

Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
One of the most striking features in Stacey and Joe’s house is this exposed brick wall. The couple have already placed some ornaments and keepsakes on the built-in shelves, while a vase of fresh flowers adds a pop of colour on the white kitchen work surface.

Stacey-Solomon-house-pantry
Stacey gave her pantry the 'tap to tidy' treatment in January, with everything from pasta to potatoes neatly organised in rattan trays, glass jars and baskets.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bathroom
The family bathroom is also pristine, with built-in shelving to store their toiletries, and a grey bath board balanced over the bath.

stacey and joe christmas decorations
Last December, the couple transformed their front door into a magical ode to Christmas. It looked like a winter wonderland! 

Stacey-Solomon-garden-fence
The 30-year-old found a new use for her autumn front door installation by hanging it on a trellis on one panel of her garden fence. The photo also showed how baby Rex has a little teepee tent on the lawn so he can take a nap outdoors.

Stacey-Solomon-house-Rex-nursery
Stacey shared a peek inside her son Rex's nursery when she had a sort out of his drawers, showing how everything has been neatly-folded, and an array of cute toys and photos are on display on top.

Stacey-Solomon-son-Leighton-bedroom
Stacey allowed her son Leighton to design his own bed, in a ploy to encourage him to sleep in his bedroom on his own. The bed looks like a giant shark's mouth eating a boat – where the youngster can sleep every night.

Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
As well as providing the perfect backdrop to Stacey’s Instagram photos, the brick wall also serves as a great place to display family photos, including this snap of Joe and Stacey in a silver frame.

Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-living-room
This hilarious video from Stacey’s Halloween celebrations gives a better glimpse at the couple’s open plan living room and kitchen area, which can be seen reflected in the glass doors behind her. The kitchen features white cabinets with patterned wall tiles and a breakfast bar with pendant lights hanging overhead.

Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-living-room
Joe shared a photo of himself, Stacey, and one of her sons relaxing on the sofa before he flew out to Australia for I’m a Celebrity. On display, we could see a shelf in the corner where they have put a metallic vase.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bedroom
Stacey and Joe's bedroom has pale grey carpets and an upholstered bedcover, with green palm leaf bedding to add a splash of colour. 

Stacey-Solomon-house-bathroom
Stacey shared a peek inside her and Joe's bathroom on Instagram, revealing it's the only place she can have time away from the demands of being a mum. The room has a tropical wallpaper on the back wall, with open shelving to display a gold flamingo ornament.

Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-wardrobe
Stacey couldn’t resist giving her followers a look inside the new walk-in wardrobe, which she and Joe share. The Loose Women star enlisted professional home organisers to help curate the space, which has several rails to store the couple’s clothes, and drawers for their jewellery.

Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-jewellery
The mum-of-two showcased her perfectly organised jewellery collection, which has been divided by style in drawers within her walk-in wardrobe.

