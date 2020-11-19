Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's home could be a Disney castle - see inside

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. Prince Edward and Sophie live in the mansion house with their two children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn – and until recently we have never been given a look inside.
The Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land, offering the family plenty of space to explore and spend time outdoors while social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown. It is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating, making it ideally placed for family get-togethers when their schedules permit.
Like many royals, Edward and Sophie have kept their family residence private, but we have been given several sneak peeks inside as the royal couple continue their work from home throughout the pandemic. Keep reading to see more…