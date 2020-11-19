﻿
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's home could be a Disney castle - see inside

The couple live with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Alison Hammond's Christmas tree is genius
Chloe Best
1-Bagshot-Park-aerial-view
Photo: © Getty Images
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. Prince Edward and Sophie live in the mansion house with their two children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn – and until recently we have never been given a look inside.

The Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land, offering the family plenty of space to explore and spend time outdoors while social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown. It is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating, making it ideally placed for family get-togethers when their schedules permit.

Like many royals, Edward and Sophie have kept their family residence private, but we have been given several sneak peeks inside as the royal couple continue their work from home throughout the pandemic. Keep reading to see more…

Sophie recently revealed more of the kitchen than ever before as she filmed herself baking scones. It showed sage green walls, chic white cupboards and coordinating white marble worktops.

5-Sophie-Wessex-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
It seems Sophie and Edward also have a second kitchen. We got a peek inside when the Countess joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance in April. The mother-of-two sat in a corner of the space, alongside open shelving with a telephone and selection of vases and ornaments on display. It appears to have a classic dark navy scheme, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Countess showing some of their fine china including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving.

2-Sophie-Edward-family-clap-for-carers
Photo: © Instagram
We got a look at the outside of the property when Edward, Sophie and their children joined the #ClapForOurCarers at their home. They could be seen standing outside a set of glass doors, with a climbing plant growing up the brick wall in the background.

In March, Sophie shared her tips and resources for home-schooling children while their schools were closed, with the clip showing her stood in front of a bookcase filled with a huge array of DVDs, books and games, giving an insight into how the family like to spend their time together at home.

4-Prince-Edward-home-office
In April, Prince Edward inadvertently shared a look at his home office as he officially opened the NHS Nightingale Hospital in Bristol. It features a wall-to-ceiling wooden bookshelf, with several trinkets and framed photos, and is designed with carved wooden walls.

7-Sophie-Wessex-carved-wall-room
We may have got a look inside the grandest room in the family home in June when Sophie released another video of her work. It features carved wooden walls with enormous double doors and brass handles, as well as two glass side tables with brass legs. On one table, there is a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade, while the other seems to hold a trinket box.

