21 Photos | Homes

21 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

From Prince Charles to Prince Harry, peek inside their royal residences

21 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life
From Prince Charles to Prince Harry, peek inside their royal residences

Royals-zoom-call-nurses-day
Just like millions of people around the world, the royals are currently spending more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. While The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are staying at Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at Kensington Palace with their three young children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Montecito with their son Archie.

While we don't often get to see what it is really like to live like a royal, thanks to social media we have been able to get rare access-all-areas peeks into the royal residences, and how the likes of Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex spend their time behind closed doors. Keep reading to see more…

Prince William and Kate

The royal family are just like us, and have been using Zoom to not only stay in touch with each other during the coronavirus lockdown, but also to continue their work. In honour of International Nurses Day in May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex all shared videos from their respective homes.

Prince William and Kate living room barack obama
Who can forgot the moment a pyjama-clad Prince George met Michelle and Barack Obama in Kensington Palace in 2016? The photos offered a unique look inside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family home – in particular their stylish living room – which had cream carpets, shelving lined with books and topped with plants and decorative table lamps.

Prince William and Kate living room barack obama visit
Prince William and Kate's living room décor combined traditional and modern elements – with cosy window seats and a glass coffee table alongside ornate wooden dressers and armchairs.

1-Sophie-Wessex-home-video-Bagshot-Park
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie shared a video from her family home at Bagshot Park in March, highlighting resources that families may find useful during the school closures. The clip, filmed by her daughter Lady Louise, offered a rare look inside the residence. Sophie stood in front of a wooden bookcase filled with a selection of DVDs and games, with cream walls and a framed picture hanging on the wall.

3-Sarah-Ferguson-Royal-Lodge-Windsor
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah, Duchess of York, gave fans a look inside the living room at Royal Lodge Windsor in a post to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday. The grand room has huge windows draped with floor-to-ceiling curtains, sofas lined with cushions and a patterned rug on the wooden floor.

Sarah-Ferguson-charity-campaign
Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a peek inside what appears to be her home in an Instagram post to launch a new charity campaign in April. The room Sarah was standing in had green sofas and a wooden coffee table, with beautiful garden views.

Sarah-Ferguson-home-stories
Sarah Ferguson has shared several glimpses inside her home at Royal Lodge Windsor during the coronavirus lockdown, during which she has been reading daily stories on Instagram. Several of the clips have been filmed in the property's conservatory, which has an impressive home bar setup where she has bottles of tonic and paper straws on display.

Sarah Ferguson Royal Lodge hallway
Royal fans got a peek inside Prince Andrew's family home when Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the royal wedding in October. The mother of the bride posed in a hallway to showcase her outfit, but many were more distracted by the look inside the royal residence, which had framed family photos on the walls and a wooden dresser, with cream carpets and green walls.

Sarah-Ferguson-sister-eugenie-wedding
Sarah also gave a sneak peek inside Princess Eugenie's wedding reception with a post to celebrate National Siblings Day. The mother-of-two shared a photo of her sister Jane Ferguson riding a carousel on the third round of celebrations for Eugenie and Jack's nuptials, which were hosted at Royal Lodge Windsor.

4-Prince-Harry-Archie-Canada
Prince Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keeping a low profile since their move to Canada, but did give fans a rare look at their new life over New Year, when they shared a photo of Harry holding their baby son Archie on an outing close to their current base on Vancouver Island.

WATCH: Look inside Harry and Meghan's carefully curated living room

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again offered an insight into their beautiful Californian mansion, revealing a carefully curated set-up as their Zoom backdrop. Fans could see a large crystal, a vase full of flowers and a stack of books, as well as Harry and Meghan's artwork trio from the 'Nest Studies' series.

1-Prince-Harry-Ed-Sheeran-Ivy-cottage
Thanks to Prince Harry, royal fans got an inside look at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's home at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, when he filmed a video for World Mental Health Day with Ed Sheeran. The pair sat in the kitchen to work together, after Prince Harry greeted Ed at the door – where a black-and-white portrait from Eugenie and Jack's royal wedding was on display.

Meghan Markle brunch Kensington Palace
It wasn't strictly shared by Meghan, but we did get a glimpse of the Duchess' home life when she hosted her royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin at Kensington Palace in January. The pair tucked into avocado on toast served on a silver platter, while drinking tea that was served in a teapot and matching mugs from Soho House's homeware line Soho Home.

5-Clarence-House-Christmas-tree
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles and Camilla shared a look at their London residence, Clarence House, before Christmas 2019. A huge Christmas tree trimmed with gold and red decorations took pride of place at the bottom of the stairs, in keeping with the opulent colour scheme of the room.

Princess-Eugenie-Jack-Brooksbank-selfie
Princess Eugenie

The 29-year-old proved that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are just like any other young couple by sharing a rare selfie to celebrate his birthday in May, showing them taking a walk around a park. "Happy Birthday to you, my one and only Jack. You are one of a kind and totally extraordinary. Nine birthdays and counting...to quote you from a few months ago 'you light up my life'," she wrote.

2-Princess-Eugenie-Mothers-Day-photo-Sarah-Ferguson
The 30-year-old shared a never-before-seen photo with her mum Sarah Ferguson on Instagram for Mother's Day 2020 showing the pair cuddling in a garden. The post showed how the pair dress down for their time at home, with Eugenie dressed in sportswear and trainers while her mum looked relaxed in a skirt, jumper and sheepskin boots.

Prince Andrew birthday treat grenadier guards
The Grenadier Guards were out in force in honour of Prince Andrew's birthday on Tuesday, and daughter Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share a video of the special moment they performed for him in the grounds of Royal Lodge Windsor. "Thank you to @grenadier.guards for such a special birthday morning for Papa… video taken by yours truly!" Eugenie captioned the clip.

Princess Eugenie photo Prince Andrew Buckingham Palace
Eugenie has a close bond with her father, and shared a photo of Prince Andrew standing in his Grenadier Guards Uniform after Trooping the Colour in 2018, offering a rare peek inside Buckingham Palace in the process. The Prince posed in a long corridor painted in a mint green colour, with red carpet along the centre of the wooden flooring, and ornate frames showcasing artwork on the walls.

Prince Andrew Christmas tree buckingham palace
Prince Andrew

The Duke of York shared a rare peek inside his office at Buckingham Palace ahead of Christmas in 2018, showing the huge tree that had been placed next to the windows. The office had a rich red and gold colour scheme, with floor-length velvet curtains, a red sofa and wooden dresser.

Prince Andrew Princess Eugenie wedding reception
Proud dad Prince Andrew also gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding reception in October 2018, showing the incredible room at Windsor Castle where they hosted guests for the daytime reception. Andrew revealed: "The flower arrangements displayed during the wedding reception for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday at Windsor Castle were created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following the couple's autumnal theme and eco-friendly request."

Prince Andrew private photo the Queen Buckingham Palace
The Queen

The Queen, Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex were pictured in one of the Queen's private reception rooms in Buckingham Palace in a photo posted on Facebook by Prince Andrew in 2015. The family photo offered a glimpse inside one of the private areas of the palace, with framed photos, fresh flowers and plants on display.

