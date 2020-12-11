﻿
Victoria & David Beckham's insane £19million Miami pad has the best views – see inside

During the coronavirus pandemic, David and Victoria Beckham have spent most of their time at their second home in the Cotswolds, returning to their main London residence when daughter Harper had to attend school. However, the Beckhams also have a jaw-dropping property in Miami.

As footballer David is part-owner of Miami football club Inter Miami, it seems only fitting that the family should have a residence there. In April 2020, the couple dropped £19million on an apartment inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live. Take a look inside…

When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

From the dining room to the kitchen, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

Bedrooms inside the building feature extra large beds, while a modern décor theme is seen in futuristic furniture and impressive chandeliers.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool.

Residents of the building also have their very own gym.

Furniture in the living rooms reflects the retro feel of Miami and Florida, with zebra-print cushions and palm tree style lampshades.

Each apartment is open plan with wall partitions (instead of doors) to separate each room. There is also an additional living area within each apartment.

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.  

