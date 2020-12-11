Victoria & David Beckham's insane £19million Miami pad has the best views – see inside

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
10 most incredible celeb homes for lockdown: Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston, Adele, more
-
Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen look inside incredible home with David
Victoria Beckham has shared an unseen look inside the country estate in the Cotswolds that she shares with her husband David and their four children...
-
Victoria and David Beckham's Cotswolds home is the dream staycation - inside
-
Victoria & David Beckham's home cost 3x Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's: See inside
-
Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River has the most beautiful bedroom – see inside
Jamie and Jools Oliver have five children: Poppy Honey, Petal Blossom, River Rocket, Daisy Boo and Buddy Bear, and their youngest son, River, 4, has...