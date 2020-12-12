Strictly's Gemma Atkinson & Gorka Marquez's new home is a modern masterpiece

Strictly Come Dancing couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez moved into their "dream home" in September, after months of frustrating delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair share the Manchester property with young daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie. Since moving in, Gemma and Gorka have given fans glimpses inside the pristine modern interiors, including a fully-equipped home gym and a sleek living room with neutral furnishings.
The couple previously lived in Gemma's old house in Manchester for two years, sharing a number of snaps from inside their former home. Take a look at both properties…
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's new house
The house is a new-build and their living room (as seen above) boasts a modern aesthetic with a simple white and grey colour scheme, a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall, and a glass fireplace built in below.