Royal halls of residence: Where Prince Harry, Prince William, Zara Tindall & more lived at uni

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
21 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's home is basically a fairytale: See inside
-
15 epic royal living rooms: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Prince William & Kate Middleton, more
-
13 adorable quotes Prince William & Kate Middleton said about each other
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, we take a look back at some of their sweetest quotes about each other.
-
12 times the royals have lost their cool in public