﻿
Royal halls of residence: Where Prince Harry, Prince William, Zara Tindall & more lived at uni

They swapped their royal homes for student halls

Royal halls of residence: Where Prince Harry, Prince William, Zara Tindall & more lived at uni
Royal halls of residence: Where Prince Harry, Prince William, Zara Tindall & more lived at uni

Cheryl Best
Sam-Chatto-house-Edinburgh-uni
Photo: © Instagram
They may have grown up accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, living in royal residences such as Kensington Palace, but that didn't stop royals like Prince William and Princess Eugenie from moving into halls of residence with their peers while studying at university. A rite of passage for many students, it would have introduced them to new people and experiences. For William it sparked a love story, as it is where he first met Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cambridge. As students across the country are spending more time in their halls while studying due to the coronavirus pandemic, take a look back at where the royals lived and studied…

Sam Chatto

The late Princess Margaret's grandson Sam Chatto and his brother Arthur both studied at Edinburgh University. Budding artist Sam shared a peek inside his Edinburgh home in an Instagram post, with colourful bunting hung in the window and lots of plants along the windowsill.

Lady-Amelia-Windsor-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor

Like Sam and Arthur, Lady Amelia Windsor also studied at Edinburgh University. The model previously shared a look inside her student digs with a selfie in her bedroom, which had photos pinned onto the walls and around the mirror, and fairy lights hanging on the walls.

Prince-William-Kate-Middleton-halls-St-Andrews
Photo: © Rex
Prince William and Kate Middleton

Both Prince William and Kate lived in St Salvators Hall of Residence in their first year of university at St Andrews, which is where they met. The rooms would have been a far cry from the luxury William was used to growing up, with photos shared from inside the halls in 2000 showing the basic furnishings provided to students.

Prince-Harry-Eton-bedroom
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

While Prince Harry didn't attend university, he did share a look inside his dorm room while he attended Eton College as a teenager. Photos of Prince Harry in his bedroom resurfaced in 2018, showing how he was just like any other teenager, and had lined the walls with posters torn out of magazines, an England flag, and a portrait of his mother, Princess Diana.

Princess-Eugenie-Newcastle-University
Photo: © Rex
Princess Eugenie

During her time at Newcastle University, Princess Eugenie is said to have lived in the Castle Leazes student residence, where rooms ranged from £102 to £175 per week. It’s likely the Princess opted for a single en suite room, which would have also been catered and has access to a shared kitchen.

Princess-Beatrice-Goldsmiths-university
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

It's safe to say Princess Beatrice didn't have the average student experience, deciding against staying in halls of residence in favour of an apartment within St James' Palace. As she was only studying at nearby Goldsmiths University, it made sense for Beatrice to stay in her royal residence.

Prince-Achileas-university
Photo: © Twitter
Prince Achileas of Greece

Princess Marie Chantal shared a photo many parents could relate to over the summer in 2019, showing how they were preparing their son Prince Achileas for his studies with a trip to US homeware store Bed, Bath, and Beyond. "Dormlife," she captioned the photo. The Princess later shared a photo of the teenager in his new room, which was equipped with a single bed, bed and chest of drawers.

Meghan-Markle-Northwestern-university
Meghan Markle

Long before meeting Prince Harry or embarking on her acting career, Meghan Markle studied theatre and international studies at Northwestern University. While there, the future royal lived in the North Mid-Quads dorm, which is home to 85 students across 31 double rooms and 23 single rooms, and has a communal lounge area.

Photo by Chris Walker/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Peter-Phillips-Exeter-university
Photo: © Rex
Peter and Zara Phillips

Princess Anne's children both studied at the University of Exeter. While Zara has a degree in Physiotherapy, her older brother studied Sports Science. It is not known where they lived on campus, but they would have several accommodation options to choose from, including Lopes Hall and Pennsylvania Court, which has single en-suite rooms with a utility room and on-site catering.

