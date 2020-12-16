﻿
Steph McGovern's home is designed just like Amanda Holden's - see inside

The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter lives in a stunning house in Yorkshire

Steph McGovern's home is designed just like Amanda Holden's - see inside
Steph McGovern's home is designed just like Amanda Holden's - see inside

Phillip Schofield's cosy living room looks so inviting – see video
Bridie Wilkins
Steph McGovern lives in a beautiful home in Yorkshire. The Steph's Packed Lunch presenter previously filmed her series, The Steph Show, from inside during the coronavirus pandemic, showing exactly how it's decorated. Much like Amanda Holden, the home follows a bold design scheme, with brightly coloured sofa cushions, pineapple shaped lamps and printed furnishings. Take a look...

WATCH: Steph McGovern films from inside beautiful kitchen

Steph McGovern's kitchen

Steph has a large open-plan kitchen and living space. It features white walls and the kitchen has white cupboards with a large island unit in the middle. There are also two dark grey pendant lights hanging over the island, much like the ones seen in Amanda Holden's home bar.

Another view of the kitchen revealed more white cupboards - again, similar to Amanda Holden's - and glossy grey tiles on the walls. There is an electric hob station with a dark grey hood matching the lights hanging over the island, and Steph also has two ovens fitted within one cupboard and a silver toaster.

A video taken by Steph as she revealed her makeshift studio showed that the island has three red leather stools with silver bases. There are also two large windows with grey and white kaleidoscopic print blinds. Amanda Holden also has plenty of colour in her home including a green velvet sofa, as well as prints seen in various places such as her wallpaper.

When Steph worked from home, she had a team helping produce the series from her garage and outside, while she had also made a desk area to present from at her breakfast bar.

Steph McGovern's living room

At the other end of the kitchen, there is a seating area with two grey sofas and a selection of multi-coloured and printed cushions, like those seen in Amanda Holden's Cotswolds house. There is also a wooden side table with a pineapple-shaped lampshade not dissimilar to one that Amanda also has in her own home. The windowsills hold several mini house plants.

A shot of Steph mid-presenting also revealed a large stainless-steel floor lamp.

Steph's TV sits on a wooden unit with two grey storage drawers, and there is a matching wooden coffee table in the middle of the room.

Steph McGovern's home building

Channel 4 previously released a promo teaser of Steph from outside of the building, revealing large glass doors with grey framing and dark wooden panels. 

