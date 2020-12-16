﻿
Gino D'Acampo's stunning homes are like museums - see inside

The Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip star divides his time between Sardinia and Hertfordshire

Chloe Best
1-Gino-Dacampo-house
Photo: © Instagram
Gino D'Acampo is back on our screens with a Christmas special of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip tonight, but when he's not travelling as a trio with his fellow chefs, he has some of the most beautiful homes we've ever seen.

The dad-of-three typically divides his time between his second home in Italy and a £1.25million Hertfordshire home, and has shared several glimpses inside both properties on Instagram, showing his surprising collection of superhero memorabilia and his ultimate treat to himself – a Ferrari.

Keep reading to see more of where Gino lives…

Gino D'Acampo's Hertfordshire home

This beautiful living room has wooden panelling on the walls, a selection of cosy armchairs and footstools, and a large wooden coffee table complete with a bar tray filled with a selection of glassware and spirits in decanters.

2-Gino-DAcampo-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
This traditional living room looks incredibly luxurious, with a log-burning fireplace and rich velvet sofas. With pale green walls, period features and a dazzling chandelier hanging from the ceiling, it is an impressive place for Gino and his family to sit and relax.

3-Gino-DAcampo-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Gino shared a look at a new piece of wall art his wife had bought for their bedroom, featuring vintage playing cards spelling out the words "Voulez vous coucher avec moi ce soir?" The framed artwork hangs on the pale blue wall above the bed, which has white bedding and jacquard pattern cushions.

Gino-Dacampo-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
It looks like Gino's daughter is following in his footsteps with a passion for cooking. The doting dad shared a photo of Mia in the kitchen, showing her baking a cake at their marble-topped island unit, with a cushioned window seat visible behind her.

4-Gino-DAcampo-house-Marvel-collection
Photo: © Instagram
Who knew Gino was such a comic fan? The chef has a glass cabinet filled with Marvel and DC superhero memorabilia, and admitted he was quickly running out of space for his collection.

Gino-Dacampo-Simpsons-portrait
Photo: © Instagram
Gino D'Acampo's Sardinia home

Gino received the best gift over the summer, a portrait of himself and his family as The Simpsons, which he proudly displayed on the wall at his home in Sardinia.

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo films inside beautiful living room at Italian mansion

9-Gino-DAcampo-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Gino gave fans a sneak peek inside his kitchen which has a similar colour to the rest of the house, with splashes of red against traditional stone and wooden furniture. The oven has a black and white tiled splashback, and a portrait of coffee mugs hangs on the wall alongside.

Gino-Dacampo-kitchen-sardinia
Photo: © Instagram
We got another glimpse inside Gino's kitchen when he shared a cooking tutorial on Instagram. It showed the room's rustic tiled worktops, wooden cabinets, and saucepans hanging from a rail on one wall.

Gino-Dacampo-house-driveway-dog
Photo: © Instagram
Gino unveiled an unusual addition to his driveway in March – a larger-than-life bulldog model that stands on a lit-up platform close to the entrance of his second home.

5-Gino-DAcampo-house-hallway
One of the properties has a huge open hallway with a winding staircase and stone tiled flooring, where Gino proudly stood to showcase what he had cooked for the family dinner that evening.

6-Gino-DAcampo-house-italy-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room in Gino's Sardinian home has a rustic feel, with a huge open fireplace and stone flooring. The 43-year-old has furnished the space with brown leather sofas and armchairs, and added red cushions for a splash of colour.

7-Gino-DAcampo-house-italy-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Gino shared another look inside the living room as he did some cleaning, showing off his beloved vacuum cleaner and a look at other furnishings including a cowhide foot stool and wooden coffee table.

8-Gino-DAcampo-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
The dining room has a real Italian feel with bold yellow walls and wooden flooring, with a wooden dining table at the centre of the room and a desk to one side. The perfect spot for Gino to serve an indulgent feast for his family and friends.

10-Gino-DAcampo-house-ferrari
Photo: © Instagram
Lucky Gino bought himself a special treat that he couldn't resist showing off with his fans on Instagram – a Ferrari that is safely stored away in his garage.

11-Gino-DAcampo-house-Italy-pool
Photo: © Instagram
The Sardinia property has beautiful country views, with sprawling outdoor space and its own outdoor swimming pool and terrace where the family can take advantage of the warm climate.

12-Gino-DAcampo-house-patio
Photo: © Instagram
Gino enlisted the help of his daughter to lay the brick paving outside their home, after she asked if they could do a puzzle. Poor Mia got a lot more than she bargained for!

