Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan has two very surprising homes

Piers Morgan's Christmas break from Good Morning Britain has already begun and while he will be back on screens on Christmas Day, him and Susanna Reid have pre-recorded the show. Piers will no doubt be having a very quiet Christmas at his West London home, with wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, as the area is under Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions. The family also have a holiday home in the sleepy East Sussex village of Newick.
The former Britain's Got Talent judge often shares photos of both on Instagram, and is seen here outside their London residence, a Georgian townhouse with a white frontage and trees outside next to the wrought iron gates. Scroll through the gallery to see more…
