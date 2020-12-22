﻿
Homes

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan has two very surprising homes

Piers Morgan's Christmas break from Good Morning Britain has already begun and while he will be back on screens on Christmas Day, him and Susanna Reid have pre-recorded the show. Piers will no doubt be having a very quiet Christmas at his West London home, with wife Celia Walden and their daughter Elise, as the area is under Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions. The family also have a holiday home in the sleepy East Sussex village of Newick.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge often shares photos of both on Instagram, and is seen here outside their London residence, a Georgian townhouse with a white frontage and trees outside next to the wrought iron gates. Scroll through the gallery to see more…

Piers' garden at his Newick home could be mistaken for a park! He described the space as "like Watership Down" with a photo showing how the sprawling lawn was being explored by several rabbits.

To mark Piers' book launch, daughter Elise made a seasonally appropriate display of glowing pumpkins at their home.

That's our kind of wine glass! Piers shared a peek inside his dining room as he enjoyed a meal and red wine at home. The room has cream walls and red and cream patterned curtains at the windows, with everything from candles to a radio sat on the windowsills.

Piers celebrated VE Day at home in London, and posted a photo showing his living room, which has fitted bookshelves, lots of family photos and ornaments on display, and a pale green armchair.

During the pandemic, Piers and his family enjoyed a movie night in the garden with a huge blow up screen.

In another corner of the room, Piers has his TV positioned on a chrome TV unit, with more shelving displaying DVDs behind it and a bay window to the side. Here it looks tidy, but Piers has surprised fans after posting his messy living room online.

The kitchen has cream cabinets and wooden worktops, with dark green tiles on the walls, creating a country aesthetic.

Piers has set up his own home office at his home in Newick, complete with desk, laptop, printer and a TV for him to monitor the news. 

A photo of his daughter holding his "corona bunker reserves" revealed a new view of his living space featuring cream walls and wooden floors. There's also a large red arm chair and a painting of Fred Astaire. 

The country home also appears to have its own swimming pool, complete with an al fresco dining table and seating alongside it.

Piers has previously shared a look inside his townhouse, which has a balcony with outdoor seating at the back of one sitting room. The broadcaster has floor-length curtains hanging in front of the doors, and striped upholstered chairs in the room.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has adorned one room of his house with a portrait of Fred Astaire, which he found in a flea market.

Piers has cream sofas covered with a purple blanket, and this huge teddy bought for daughter Elise by her big brothers. Shelving lined with books and ornaments stand in the background of this room.

Piers also owns a property in Newick, East Sussex, which looks stunning with a gravel driveway and white frontage that has ivy climbing up the walls and over the doors.

Piers has a piece of wall art in his home that reads: "I can only please one person per day… Today's not your day, and tomorrow doesn't look good either." Other items he has on display include family photos and a calendar.

The former newspaper editor gave a look inside his country living room on Instagram, showing his cream sofas, with floral cushions and curtains. Piers has family photos and artwork on display, as well as a decorative lamp on a wooden coffee table.

The dining room is set up here for a party, with a table in front of the window lined with bottles and decanters of wine, and a tray full of glasses. It overlooks the picturesque gardens, with a sprawling lawn and trees.

Piers once shared a photo of his garden at the Newick home, which has a gravel area with outdoor seating, and a large private lawn.

