﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Inside Zac Efron's stunning LA home as it hits the market for $5.9million

The High School Musical star is currently living in Australia

Inside Zac Efron's stunning LA home as it hits the market for $5.9million
You're reading

Inside Zac Efron's stunning LA home as it hits the market for $5.9million

1/6
Next

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity - meet the cast of the BBC sitcom
Jenni McKnight
zac-efron-home
1/6

Zac Efron has dropped the biggest hint yet that he has no plans to return from Australia after putting his LA mansion on the market for $5.9million.

The High School Musical star relocated Down Under in March to escape the Covid-19 pandemic, and after finding love with Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares – it appears he's staying put.

As reported by 9Honey, the 33-year-old first purchased the four-bedroom house, in the historic foothills of Los Feliz, seven years ago for just under $4million.

Now that it's hit the market, let's take a look inside…

Inside Zac Efron's LA home

Zac's home provides a stunning view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline. The gravel, tree-lined driveway sweeps around the home to a motor court and carport.

The two-story home has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, while there is a separate one-bed/one-bath guesthouse decked out as a dedicated fitness room complete with sauna box.

Photo: Backgrid UK

MORE: Everything you need to know about Zac Efron

zac-efron-living-room
2/6

Living room

The living room has an asymmetrical fireplace with a cantilevered hearth as its focal point, and the separate but adjoining dining space has a bunch of vintage skateboards hung on the walls as art. Both spaces share floor-to-ceiling windows

Photo: Backgrid UK

zac-efron-terrace
3/6

Outdoor terrace

There are several wrap-around terraces, with a section currently set up as a dining and lounging area which highlights the incredible city views.

Photo: Backgrid UK

Keep scrolling for more photos...

zac-efron-swimming-pool
4/6

Outdoor spa

One terrace also boasts a circular spa that spills over into a swimming pool several metres below.

Photo: Backgrid UK

READ: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's huge LA mansion is surprisingly cosy

MORE: Inside Regis Philbin's longtime £3.07million family home

zac-efron-kitchen
5/6

Kitchen

Foodie fans will love the gourmet kitchen that leads into a family room, which Zac has decorated with a vintage pinball machine.

Photo: Backgrid UK

zac-efron-bedroom
6/6

Bedrooms

Each of the three guest bedrooms, located on the lower level of the home, boasts a private bath and sunset views over the city.

Photo: Backgrid UK

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.