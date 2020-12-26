﻿
Inside Downton Abbey stars' homes: Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern and more

Inside Downton Abbey stars' homes: Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern and more
Inside Downton Abbey stars' homes: Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern and more

They may have a lavish lifestyle in Downton Abbey, but where do the stars who play the Crawley family and their servants - including Joanne Froggatt and Hugh Bonneville – live in real life? We’ve taken a peek inside the houses of three of Downton’s most recognisable faces, and their modern interiors are a whole lot different to the grandeur we’ve become accustomed to seeing them in! Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Lily James

Former Downton Abbey star Lily James has spent the lockdown at her north London home with her boyfriend Matt Smith. Her social media posts have offered a look at the couple's garden, which is filled with beautiful plants.

lily-james-patio
2/11

In a shot shared to her Instagram Stories, fans could see her white patio doors leading out onto her courtyard space with wicker chair and small table positioned in the sunshine.

Hugh-bonneville-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh shared a rare peek inside his West Sussex home with a post to celebrate International Dog Day, showing his pets Sasha and Teddy sleeping on blankets on the sofa. The actor has used an array of patterned blankets, cushions and a rug to add colour and texture to the space, which has wooden flooring and a plain grey sofa.

Hugh-Bonneville-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

Viewers got a glimpse of Hugh's living room when he appeared on ITV News in April. The actor has cream walls and a deep purple coloured sofa, with checked curtains hanging at the window.

Hugh-bonneville-garden-hammock
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

The Downton Abbey star invested in a hammock to relax in his garden, but revealed it didn’t all go to plan. "That went well," he captioned a photo of the seat collapsed onto the floor.

Joanne-Froggatt-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Joanne Froggatt

Joanne Froggatt shared a peek inside her cosy home one Christmas, sharing a look at her impressive haul of gifts and tree that had been trimmed with gold decorations. The living room has a traditional fireplace and luxurious velvet sofa.

Joanne-Froggatt-house-window
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

The actress’ home has beautiful country views, with traditional Tudor windows and brick windowsills where she can display vases of fresh flowers.

joanne
8/11

During the coronavirus pandemic, Joanne took photographs and recorded video messages outside in her garden. In this picture, we can see the abundant plant life in her garden, including climbing foliage and an orange tree.

michelle-dockery
9/11

Michelle Dockery

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Michelle once said her dream place to live would be "one of the apartments at the top of the Shard". She went on to say: "I imagine the view is amazing." However, her London home is a little more traditional than that. Amid the pandemic, she posted this photograph, clapping for the NHS outside her red-brick property which features a large green hedge.

elizabeth-mcgovern
10/11

Elizabeth McGovern

Elizabeth doesn't often share a look inside her home, but in this Instagram picture fans can see her minimalist hallway. The star has plain white walls and a chic grey carpet on the stairs and the space is decorated with a painting in a simplistic wooden frame.

Lesley-Nicol-garden
Photo: © Twitter
11/11

Lesley Nicol

Mrs Patmore actress Lesley Nicol has previously given fans a glimpse at her garden with a post dedicated to her two dogs, showing a look at her outdoor dining table, array of plant pots and patriotic Union Jack flag.

