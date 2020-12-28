The Queen and Prince Philip's home is 15x bigger than the White House - inside

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Inside the most impressive royal kitchens: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and more
-
The Queen's home at Buckingham Palace: 775 rooms, an ATM and more fascinating facts
From having 775 rooms to a private ATM on the grounds, check out the most fascinating tidbits about London's historic royal residence: Buckingham...
-
8 of the best celebrity gallery walls (and even the Queen is a fan!)
Hanging pictures in your home is a way of adding interest and personality - and gallery walls are more popular than ever. A collection of frames...
-
Prince William and Kate's lavish tree and more incredible royal Christmas decorations
-
The Queen and Prince Philip's stunning Scottish retreat revealed