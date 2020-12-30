Inside Sandringham House, the Queen's stunning Norfolk home

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Royal holiday homes: Where the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton and more will travel in 2021
-
The Queen and Prince Philip's home is 15x bigger than the White House - inside
-
The most impressive royal kitchens of all time: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward, more
-
Prince William and Kate's lavish tree and more incredible royal Christmas decorations
-
The Queen keeps her Christmas decorations up until February – here's the heartbreaking reason why
Christmas is not the same for anyone this year, and that goes for the royal family too. The Queen has celebrated Christmas at Sandringham since the...