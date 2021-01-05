Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes' mansion is the dream lockdown retreat - inside

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Loose Women stars' best wedding photos revealed: See their stunning dresses
-
Ruth Langsford's genius home hack is ideal for a cosy Christmas
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be spending more time at home in their stunning Surrey mansion now they are no longer hosting the Friday slot on...
-
Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house will make you want to move in
-
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway host Declan Donnelly reveals Newcastle shrine in London home
-
The Masked Singer star Jonathan Ross' north London home divides opinion