Julia Bradbury's stylish London home is a relaxing haven

Former Countryfile star Julia lives in West London with her family

The former Countryfile star and mother-of-three Julia Bradbury is usually found hiking the UK's most glorious routes or having far-flung adventures, however when she is at home, her stunning London house is the perfect place to find inner zen.

Julia lives with her husband Gerard Cunningham, as well as son Zephyrus, born in 2011 and her twin girls Zena and Xanthe, born in 2015. Although the TV presenter remains rather private about her family and home life, she does give her fans snippets of her chic residence on her Twitter account. From an early morning selfie that revealed her ultra-modern bedroom to a picture that offered up a look inside her retro-inspired workout space, take a tour around Julia's impeccably stylish London home…

On multiple occasions, Julia has treated her fans to a glimpse inside her workout space. Her home gym features panelling which has a blown-up image of a cassette on, creating a retro feel. Julia uses this space for yoga, meditation and relaxation and here she can be seen stretching out her hamstrings.

Julia's eye for design and creative flair has been demonstrated in her makeshift office space. She showed off this area when she was preparing for a television interview, and we can see a strong monochrome theme with modern furnishings.

Upon her white sideboard, she has an array of family photographs and a large black elephant ornament - no doubt from her travels abroad. She has a contemporary image on the wall of the Queen's head, and she has finished off the area with a statement light fitting.

The former Countryfile star's minimal yet chic styling continues in her cosy living room where she has chosen a white, grey and brown colour palette. Her white sofa has been dressed with grey cushions and a faux fur throw and in front of this sofa lies a wooden coffee table. The star of the show has to be the simplistic fish artwork hung on the wall – a nod to Julia's love of the great outdoors.

In another living room snap, Julia showed off her television set which is built into the wall and there appears to be an alcove underneath - possibly for a fireplace.

The mum-of-three even gave her Twitter followers a look at her modern bathroom in one post when she reviewed a shampoo. She has chosen oversized grey tiles to keep the space modern and the bathroom also features a rainfall shower in chrome.

Continuing on the grey colour scheme, Julia revealed her bedroom décor includes striking grey wall and minimalist wooden bed frame. She had dressed the bed with plain white covers for an understated finish.

The kitchen is similarly minimal with all-white cupboards and stainless-steel appliances. Despite being seen to wear very bright and colourful clothes, the presenter clearly prefers to keep her home decoration muted and calming.

In one Twitter post, presenter Julia decided to film a video in her laundry room and behind her fans could see her utility appliances as well as a heated radiator with clothes hanging on it.

