Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house – see inside

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are no strangers to letting the public into their home, after starring on hit reality show The Osbournes. In the past, the couple have lived in a number of show-stopping homes and they have even sold properties to fellow A-listers Jessica Simpson and Christina Aguilera. The Black Sabbath star and The Talk host now reside in a mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles, along with their many dogs, which Variety reports was purchased for a whopping $12 million. According to the LA Times, the average LA house price is around $715,000 – making their abode 17 times more expensive than your average home. Take a look around…
With 9,000 square feet, their pets have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms.
The striking exterior of the couple's property is definitely one of the highlights – with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it picture-perfect. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their dogs.