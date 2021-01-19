﻿
5 Photos | Homes

Matthew Perry's $14.95million beachfront home is the perfect place to isolate

The Friends star recently sold this incredible property

Rachel Avery
friends-star-matthew-perry-beach
Photo: © Instagram
The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay indoors – but with a jaw-dropping beachfront home like Matthew Perry's, staying home doesn't seem so bad. The amazing pad has since been put up for sale for a whopping $14.95million, but Matthew's rare Instagram posts have given fans a look inside…

The spacious area has plenty of windows, meaning that Matthew can see the peaceful scenery from all angles. On one day. he snapped a picture from his glass-fronted terrace to show people walking along the beach.

friends-star-matthew-perry-inside-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
The Chandler Bing actor succumbed to the baking trend during lockdown and posted a picture from his home to show his fans a plate of freshly made cookies. In the caption of the image, Matthew wrote: "I made these by the way. Also, I'm not wearing any pants." As well as the sweet treats, fans were also able to see the vast expanse of blue sea and skies from his floor-to-ceiling windows.

friends-star-matthew-perry-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
The Friends actor doesn't share much of his private life on social media, but during the pandemic he shared a little more than his fans usually get to see. In one photograph, Matthew and his friend were seen enjoying a balmy Malibu evening. He captioned the image: "We have a fire pit, the ocean, and we have no idea what to do." In the nighttime photograph, the beautiful tide can still be made out in the distance, showing how close his home is to the water's edge.

matthew-perry-sunset-view
Photo: © Instagram
On another evening, Matthew witnessed a stunning pink-hued sunset from his Californian home – another bonus of his prime location property.

matthew-perry-la-penthouse
Photo: © Instagram
Matthew Perry's former LA penthouse

The Friends star has also sold his incredible LA penthouse which was described as a "mansion in the sky" in the property listing. Fans can catch a glimpse of the home's swanky suspended egg chairs here – just one element of the incredible pad which comes with a jaw-dropping mancave.

His followers were quick to comment about the quirky furniture. "Can I sit in that chair," one wrote, while another commented: "Check out that floating chair!"

