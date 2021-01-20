﻿
Prince Charles and Camilla's home is the film set for the Duchess' new project - take a tour

Clarence House is where the Duchess filmed clips for her Reading Room initiative

Prince Charles and Camilla's home is the film set for the Duchess' new project - take a tour
Clarence House is where the Duchess filmed clips for her Reading Room initiative

Chloe Best
Clarence House exterior
Photo: © Getty Images
While the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently staying at their country home, Highgrove House, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Duchess previously managed to film a host of video clips (and shoot photographs) for her new Reading Room project at Clarence House. 

The property was previously home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there. The royal residence also provides office space for Charles' staff, while the principal rooms of the house are used for receptions and hosting official visitors to the UK. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Charles and Camilla's official London base, including the room in which the Duchess has been using for her reading initiative...

Loading the player...
WATCH: Duchess Camilla shares her first reading recommendations from inside Clarence House

Camilla chose to film the launch clip in the Garden Room of Clarence House. She sat in front of an open log fireplace, while a pink baroque cushioned coffee table is also visible.

duchess-camilla-reading-room-photo-clarence-house
Photo: © Instagram
Camilla also photographed one of her books on a red baroque print sofa in the same room, with a matching cushion with black piping, and another striped design with gold fringed edges. Camilla appears to have shot it using a reading lamp for lighting to lend a warm feel to the otherwise dark aesthetic.

8-Clarence-House-Drawing-Room
Photo: © Getty Images
A past photo taken when Camilla and Charles hosted the Chinese President and First Lady in 2015 revealed the set for Camilla's Reading Room project in full: The Garden Room. The space is decorated with white walls and wooden flooring, while the furniture seen in shot is a lot brighter when there is more natural light available.

Elsewhere, there is an additional cream patterned sofa, a pink coffee table, and several wooden side tables. Metallic gold accents seen in the legs of the coffee table, the handles on the chests of drawers, the lampshades, photo frames on the walls, and piping on the pillars, ceiling and door frames make for a majestic theme.

6-Clarence-House-garden-room
Photo: © Getty Images
A corner of the Garden Room has a Leandro Bassano painting of Noah's Ark on the wall, and a bust of the Queen Mother sat on a French writing desk.

Clarence-House-garden-fruit
Photo: © Instagram
Just like at his country home, Highgrove, Prince Charles grows his own organic fruit and vegetables in the garden at Clarence House, including red currant tomatoes, Queensland Blue squash, runner beans, peppers and kumquats.

Clarence-House-Christmas-tree
Prince Charles and Camilla shared a look at their London residence when it had been decorated for Christmas, with the photo showing their huge Christmas tree taking pride of place at the bottom of the staircase in the hallway.

Clarence House hallway
Photo: © Getty Images
A hallway in the residence has red carpets topped with antique rugs, with a wooden staircase leading up to the first floor from the back of the room. A dazzling chandelier hangs from the ceiling at the centre of the hallway, while there are numerous pieces of historic artwork from the Royal Collection on display.

Clarence House morning room
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall is seen here hosting Chris Evans in the Morning Room at Clarence House. As well as having historic artwork on display, the couple also have several personal photos on a table, including a wedding photo and old snap of Prince Charles with Prince Harry when he was younger.

Clarence House Morning Room
Photo: © Getty Images
The Morning Room also has a portrait of the Queen Mother over the door, alongside a 17th-century clock and a duck egg blue and gold chair.

Clarence House morning room
Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall often host official visitors in the Morning Room, which has a traditional fireplace and seating area, with lots of china plates and ornaments on display in a cabinet.

clarence-house
Photo: © PA
The lavishly decorated room still contains several of Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits. 

7-Clarence-House-sitting-room
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall hosted Clare Balding at a reception in 2010 when she had a broken leg, with the pair sat side-by-side in a room with their wedding photo and a shot of a young Prince Harry on a gold table next to the window.

9-Clarence-House-dining-room
Photo: © Getty Images
This dining room was set up for guests at a Christmas lunch at Clarence House. The spacious and traditional room has yellow walls with gold accents, an ornate light fitting, and decorative vases standing in the corners.

