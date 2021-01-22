Bruce Willis' $9.8million house is a new-age palace

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming, along with their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn, moved to Brentwood Park in LA in 2019 – and their $9.8million home has to be seen to be believed. The Die Hard star also has three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore – and he temporarily lived in Idaho with them for a few weeks during the pandemic.
As reported by SheKnows, Bruce and Emma's LA home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, two kitchens, a pool and an outdoor dining area – oh, and a sauna and steam room! From the grand palatial foyer to the state-of-the-art gym, be prepared to be blown away…
Bruce Willis' front porch
As entrances go, this one is pretty impressive. The family have double-heighted glass doors, and here they are perfectly decorated for the festive season. We also love the meticulously preened shrubbery sitting symmetrically on the doorstep.