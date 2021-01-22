﻿
Bruce Willis' $9.8million house is a new-age palace

Bruce lives with his wife Emma Heming and their two daughters

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming, along with their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn, moved to Brentwood Park in LA in 2019 – and their $9.8million home has to be seen to be believed. The Die Hard star also has three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with ex-wife Demi Moore – and he temporarily lived in Idaho with them for a few weeks during the pandemic.

As reported by SheKnows, Bruce and Emma's LA home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, two kitchens, a pool and an outdoor dining area – oh, and a sauna and steam room! From the grand palatial foyer to the state-of-the-art gym, be prepared to be blown away…

Bruce Willis' front porch

As entrances go, this one is pretty impressive. The family have double-heighted glass doors, and here they are perfectly decorated for the festive season. We also love the meticulously preened shrubbery sitting symmetrically on the doorstep.

bruce-willis-front-drive
Showing how the family cleverly took this sweet photograph, Emma revealed the ladder she used to prop up the camera – and in doing so, showed fans their paved driveway, electric gates and basketball hoop for the kids.

bruce-willis-home-stairs
Bruce Willis' foyer

You know you have a grand LA pad when it has a foyer – and this one is pretty epic. The sweeping staircase is a huge highlight, and the high ceilings make it even more spectacular. Clearly there is plenty of space for things such as a giant Christmas tree!

living-room-bruce-willis
Bruce Willis' living room

Emma gave fans an insight into their home school setup, by sharing pictures of Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, six, studying hard in the living room.

The gorgeous space is surprisingly colourful for an A-list pad with a large sofa covered in bright cushions and rows of artwork hanging on the wall. This eclectic set-up and striking gallery wall demonstrates Bruce and Emma's flair for design.

bruce-willis-home-gym
Bruce Willis' home gym

Bruce's wife Emma gave fans a look inside the house's private gym when she posted this picture on Instagram. It looks as though the couple have everything they require to stay fit, including a spin bike, free weights and balance beam. They also have a state-of-the-art fitness mirror that streams workouts – how cool!

bruce-willis-home-former
Bruce Willis' former house

The family used to live at this impressive home in New York, which came complete with pool, tennis court, wine cellar and a vegetable garden. Just before they moved, Bruce's wife Emma posted on Instagram to say: "Five years of beautiful memories were made in our home. I’m sad to leave this house and community."

